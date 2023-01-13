Kevin James Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American comedian and actor Kevin James has announced an extensive tour scheduled for January 2023. Billed as the Irregardless Stand-Up Tour, the tour will stretch for 34 dates. Kicking off on January 21 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, it will continue till June 18 at the Hard Rock Casino in Northern Indiana.

Kevin James is ranked as one of the 100 greatest stand-ups by Comedy Central, with Sweat The Small Stuff (2001) and Don’t Give Up (2018) being among his most popular specials. The specials are available to stream via Netflix.

Kevin James will kick off his extensive tour on January 21 this year

Kevin James recently announced his extensive 34-date tour run, which will see the comedian perform at various venues throughout the US.

January 21, 2023 -- The Paramount -- Huntington, NY

January 27, 2023 -- Staller Center -- Stony Brook University -- Huntington, NY

January 28, 2023 -- Staller Center -- Stony Brook University -- Huntington, NY

February 1, 2023 -- Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Centre -- Richmond, VA

February 2, 2023 -- Harrahs Cherokee Center -- Asheville, NC

February 3, 2023 -- Tennessee Theatre -- Knoxville, TN

February 4, 2023 -- North Charleston Performing Arts Centre -- North Charleston, SC

February 5, 2023 -- Florida Theatre -- Jacksonville, FL

February 8, 2023 -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino -- Tampa, FL

February 9, 2023 -- Hard Rock Live - Hollywood --Hollywood, FL

February 10, 2023 -- Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall -- Fort Myers, FL

February 11, 2023 -- Township Auditorium -- Columbia, SC

March 2, 2023 -- Mystic Lake Casino Hotel -- Prior Lake, MN

March 3, 2023 -- Island Resort & Casino - MI -- Harris, MI

March 4, 2023 -- Island Resort & Casino - MI -- Harris, MI

March 5, 2023 -- The Fillmore Detroit -- Detroit, MI

March 19, 2023 -- The Paramount Huntington -- Huntington, NY

March 22, 2023 -- Morrison Center -- Boise, ID

March 23, 2023 -- Hult Center - Silva Concert Hall -- Eugene, OR

March 24, 2023 -- Paramount Theatre Seattle -- Seattle, WA

March 25, 2023 -- Mount Baker Theatre -- Bellingham, WA

March 26, 2023 -- Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox -- Spokane, WA

March 30, 2023 -- Luther Burbank Center for the Arts - Ruth Finley Person Theater -- Santa Rosa, CA

March 31, 2023 -- Thunder Valley Casino Resort -- Lincoln, CA

April 1, 2023 -- The Show - Agua Caliente Casino -- Rancho Mirage, CA

April 2, 2023 -- Pechanga Entertainment Center -- Temecula, CA

April 15, 2023 -- St George Theatre -- Staten Island, NY

May 6, 2023 -- Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre

York, PA

May 6, 2023 -- Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre

York, PA

May 7, 203 -- Duke Energy Center - Memorial Auditorium -- Raleigh, NC

May 19, 2023 -- Community Theatre at Mayo Performing Arts Center -- Morristown, NJ

May 21, 2023 -- Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center -- Chester, NY

Jun 3, 2023 -- Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre -- Red Bank, NJ

Jun 3, 2023 -- Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre -- Red Bank, NJ

Jun 4, 2023 -- The Paramount Huntington -- Huntington, NY

Jun 9, 2023 -- Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino -- Mashantucket, CT

Jun 10, 2023 -- Wilbur Theatre -- Boston, MA

Jun 11, 2023 -- Wilbur Theatre -- Boston, MA

Jun 18, 2023 -- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana -- Gary, IN

Tickets for Kevin James' tour are currently available via his website and Ticketmaster.

Having starred in various hit movies, including Grown Ups and Paul Blart, James was nominated for the series The King of Queens in The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006.

The actor also played the role of the popular Dugg Heffernan on the show, which ran from 1998 to 2007. In 2017, Kevin James was nominated for a People's Choice Award for a starring role in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, which ran from 2016 to 2018. His recent work includes his comedy special Home Team, which premiered last January on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes