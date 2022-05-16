Kevin Samuels GoFundMe for funeral slammed as family refuses to accept money

A GoFundMe page was created for the funeral of Kevin Samuels following his death. However, his family members have stated that it was created by some imposter and although they are being offered the money, they have refused to accept it.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to it, with most of them calling Samuels’ family hypocrites for rejecting financial help.

A few sources said that GoFundMe offered a portion of the money raised on the page to Kevin’s family. However, they did not accept it, and the fund was returned to the donors. A few reports stated that Samuels’ funeral would take place in Oklahoma City.

Samuels passed away on May 6 and law enforcement authorities stated that he died from a heart attack.

The story behind Kevin Samuels' GoFundMe page

Kevin's GoFundMe page was created to cover his funeral expenses. The account was reportedly created by Kevin's close friend Melanie King.

The page asked for donations to help Samuels' mother and daughter, claiming that the image consultant did not have a will or beneficiary. Samuels' family revealed that the page was fake and an imposter was trying to raise an amount of $50,000.

After the account went viral online, GoFundMe contacted Kevin's family to confirm if the page was real. Kevin's family later confirmed that they did not create the page and the fundraiser was removed from the site.

Following the creation of the GoFundMe page, many people believed that Samuels was broke and social media was flooded with their reactions. The public found it hard to believe this fact since Samuels frequently preached about financial stability and a high-value lifestyle.

A few rumors stated that he resided in a one-bedroom rental apartment in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood before his death.

In brief, about Kevin Samuels

Born on March 13, 1965, Kevin Samuels was a controversial YouTube star. He opened his channel in May 2015 and used it to offer advice on life and relationships.

Kevin's YouTube channel had 1.4 million subscribers and he was also active on Instagram. He attended the University of Oklahoma and studied chemical engineering. Kevin also had a brief career in marketing before leaving it in 2013.

He was also interested in fashion and said in an interview in 2016 that he laid out his pajamas, ensuring that they were pressed.

Samuels complained of chest pain on May 6 and collapsed on top of Ortencia Alcantara, a nurse. Ortencia called 911 and tried her best to save him by giving CPR. However, Samuels was unresponsive by the time the authorities arrived at his apartment.

