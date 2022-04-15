Killer Design cast list: Jackee Harry, Sarah Armstrong, Paul Logan and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime has returned with a new, suspenseful thriller called Killer Design, to add to its long list of thrillers comprising Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For, Fatal Fandom, and Sins in the Suburbs.

Killer Design premieres on Friday, April 15, 2022. You can watch the move ob Lifetime itself. The official synopsis of the movie on Lifetime's website reads:

"Up and coming interior designer Jodi Shaw is taking on the biggest project of her career and could use a bit of help. Enter Wendy Richards, a bright young woman who just happens to save Jodi from disaster in a parking lot — a chance meeting that provides Jodi with the perfect candidate to hire as an assistant as a way to repay the favor. But the life-saving incident was far from random, as we find out by Dr. Carrie Farber, and Wendy isn’t just a good Samaritan."

The cast of Killer Design

Killer Design boasts an ensemble cast consisting of both new and old faces. Cast members include Jackée Harry, Sarah Armstrong, Chelsea Gilson, Dee Wallace, and Paul Logan.

Jackée Harry as Dr. Farber

Jackée Harry is a famous American actress, comedian, and television personality. She is known for playing Sandra Clark on the NBC TV series 227, and Lisa Landry on the ABC/The WB sitcom Sister, Sister. Harry has also acted alongside Rodney Dangerfield in the 1992 film, Ladybugs, and played the role of Paulina Price on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Moreover, the actress also holds the title of being the first and only African-American to win an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.'

Sarah Amrstrong as Jodi Shaw

Sarah Armstrong @Armstrong_10

This was me last Sunday when I wasn’t hungover

I looked so happy

Sarah Armstrong will be playing an interior designer named Jodi Shaw, who is on the brink of taking the biggest project of her career. Sarah Armstrong is an actress best known for her portrayal of Kiyo in Krypton. She is also known for her work in Jason Bourne (2016) and Episodes (2011).

Paul Logan as Derek

Paul Logan, actor and accomplished martial artist and stuntman, began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1996. He gained acclaim with the movie Killer Instinct (1997), and also worked in several sci-fi and fantasy movies like The Curse of the Komodo (2004). He starred as Dracula in Way of the Vampire (2005) and also worked in the horror film, Komodo vs. Cobra (2005). The actor appeared on Days of Our Lives (1965) as a recurring character from 2001 to 2005.

Directed by David DeCoteau, Killer Design will be a gripping watch. Nima Azadi and Conor Glantz are the associate producers, while Barry Barnholtz, Zelma Kiwi, and Jeffrey Schenck are the executive producers.

Catch the film on Lifetime this April 15, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee