Maple Batalia was shot and stabbed in a parking garage inside the Surrey Central City Campus of Simon Fraser University in the early morning hours of September 28, 2011. The 19-year-old was leaving the campus after a late-night study session when she was attacked and died at the hospital later.

Using CCTV cameras, the police were able to link Maple's ex-boyfriend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal, and an accomplice named Gursimar Bedi to the attack. The victim and Gurjinder had a rough breakup and have been on bad terms ever since. He eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Gursimar, meanwhile, was imprisoned for over two years before being released early.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins on Oxygen will revisit Maple Batalia's tragic murder case in an episode titled Killer Obsession. The official synopsis states:

"The last precious moments of rising star Maple Batalia are captured on a security camera before she's gunned down at her college campus in British Columbia; a community grieves as a mother's anguished pleas for justice capture national attention."

The all-new episode airs on the channel this Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET.

Maple Batalia was attacked while leaving the Simon Fraser University campus after a late-night study session

An aspiring model and actress, Maple Batalia, 19, was a health science student at British Columbia's Simon Fraser University. She was attacked while leaving the university's Surrey Central City Campus on September 28, 2011. She was heading out after a late-night study session when she was shot and stabbed multiple times in a parking lot sometime around 1:00 am during the early hours.

The Cinemaholic reported that Maple was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy later confirmed that she was shot thrice and stabbed in the head at least 11 times. No evidence was found at the crime scene, and there were initially no leads as the incident occurred at a time when there were no witnesses around.

As police officers struggled to bring the killer to justice, they interviewed the victim's close friends and family numbers when the name Gurjinder Dhaliwal first surfaced. They learned that Maple broke it off with him because he wasn't loyal. They did not part on good terms and had engaged in several altercations ever since because he was jealous.

Two, including the ex-boyfriend, were arrested in Maple Batalia's murder after surveillance was used to solve the case

While there was a motive, police couldn't directly link Gurjinder Dhaliwal to the crime and started examining CCTV cameras in and around the campus when they found footage that captured Maple Batalia's final moments. She was seen leaving the library with the study group friends and heading towards the parking garage, where the teenager was attacked.

Footage also captured a white Dodge sports car speeding away from the crime scene about five minutes after the incident. The same vehicle was also spotted in the exact spot five hours prior to the attack. All the pieces started coming together when the rented car was linked to another Simon Fraser University student named Gursimar Bedi.

Surveillance showed that Gursimar was accompanied by Gurjinder while renting the vehicle. Moreover, police found a spent shell casing, which matched the bullets used to shoot Maple, behind that same car's hood. Both men were arrested and charged in connection with the slaying.

According to CTV News, police referred to Gursimar as Gurjinder's "eyes and ears" and had followed Maple Batalia for days before she was attacked. The accomplice also helped the killer flee from the crime scene and later provided an alibi for him for months until surveillance linked them to the crime.

Gurjinder Dhaliwal was originally charged with first-degree murder and maintained his innocence until shortly before his trial when he changed his plea. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in early 2016 and was sentenced to 21 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Elsewhere, Gursimar Bedi was found guilty of being an accessory to the crime and was sentenced to 22 months in prison on January 27, 2017. He was given credit for the four months already served and was released from prison in February 2018, six months before the original release time.

Learn more about Maple Batalia's killing on Oxygen's Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins this Sunday.