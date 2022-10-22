"Kim Kardashianification": Miranda Cosgrove ethnicity explored as iCarly star's new look takes fans by surprise 

As iCarly announced the show's release for a third season, fans expressed excitement over seeing the series’ stars, including Miranda Cosgrove. Netizens were stunned to see the actress debut with a new look that looked nothing like her past left.

Recently, Josh Peck took to social media and uploaded a picture of himself alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Phill Lewis. The Drake & Josh star captioned the post with “Season 3.”

"Miranda's spray tan is WAY too dark": Netizens express their shock over Miranda Cosgrove's new look

The 29-year-old actress looked unrecognizable in her Kim Kardashian-esque outfit. She donned a matching bright pink top and pants set with a long braid and sparkling jewelry. She also wore her hair up in a long braid. Netizens could not help but think that she looked similar to Kim Kardashian, even with her tanned look.

For those unaware, Miranda Cosgrove starred as Carly Shay on the iCarly show between 2007 and 2012. She also starred alongside Josh Peck in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh.

However, following Peck's post featuring the trio, netizens had interesting takes on her new look.

What is Miranda Cosgrove’s ethnicity?

The School of Rock actress was born on May 14, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. She is the only child to parents Tom Cosgrove and Chris Grove. Her mother is a homemaker, while her father owns a drycleaning business.

Fans of the actress were curious about the actress’ ethnicity. Many initially believed that she was Asian. However, the actress opened up about the same and revealed that she has mixed ethnicity. She has previously revealed on Twitter that she is of Irish, English, and French descent. Her great-grandmother was reportedly Mexican, while her great-grandfather was Irish.

5hahem aka Dr. Durag @shaTIRED y’all please don’t drag me, but… i just found out that miranda cosgrove is not asian… i literally thought she was for years… i— y’all please don’t drag me, but… i just found out that miranda cosgrove is not asian… i literally thought she was for years… i—

Miranda Cosgrove studied at the University of Southern California in 2012. Although she initially majored in film, she went on to switch to psychology.

She debuted in acting when she was just a seven-year-old. Cosgrove has been featured in several commercials for brands such as Mello Yello and McDonald’s. She landed her professional acting gig when she started working in Smallville.

Cosgrove made her film debut with School of Rock in 2003. Since then, she has starred in big production projects, including iCarly and Drake & Josh. This led to her earning a Guinness World Record as the highest-paid child actor.

A few other movies she has acted in include Despicable Me, The Good Wife, Just Jordan, Spaced Out, and The Goldbergs, among others.

Why did iCarly come to an end?

The show came to an end after Cosgrove realized that she wanted to experience college life. In an interview with E!News, she said:

“I just always knew I really wanted to have that college experience and I’d been doing homeschooling for so long with the show, that it just felt like the right time.”

However, since Paramount+ announced the show’s reboot, fans can expect to see their favorite characters take over their screens. It has been reported that the show will focus on more mature content as the characters have evolved and grown up.

Speaking about what she expects from the show and her dynamics with fellow character Freddie (played by Nathan Kress), Cosgrove said in an interview:

“Now that they’re adults, it’s a totally different dynamic. It would be interesting to see more from Carly’s perspective, how she feels about Freddie, especially now that his character has been through two divorces on the show and has a daughter and everything’s changed.”

Fans of Carly and Freddie call themselves Creddie. It is safe to say that they expect to see more about their relationship in the upcoming reboot.

