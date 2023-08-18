“Kim Taehyung is a pop icon”: BTS’ V’s fans lavish praise as he becomes second male soloist following Elton John to grace British POP magazine cover

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has cemented his position as a global pop star yet again by becoming the first-ever Korean male soloist to grace the cover of British POP magazine. He is only the second male soloist after Sir Elton John to be on the coveted magazine's cover. For those unversed, BTS' V will be on the cover of the autumn/winter issue of POP magazine for its September fashion edition.

The fashion magazine spans over 800 pages, containing pictures, tidbits, and, of course, an exclusive interview with the BTS member. Notably, BTS' Taehyung is debuting his first solo album, Layover, this fall on September 8. The album is dedicated to his beloved pet dog of five years, Yeontan and consists of five unique and amazing songs with an additional bonus track.

An ARMY who goes by the username @saravv951230 wrote, "Kim Taehyung is a pop icon," with an accompanying star emoji.

BTS' Taehyung has been styled by French luxury brand CELINE for POP magazine

V has been styled by the French luxury brand CELINE for his debut POP magazine cover. He is only the third Korean star to endorse CELINE after Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Taehyung has been styled in various stylish outfits from CELINE Winter 2023 Men's collection.

The Singularity singer can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he flawlessly channeled the wayward spirit of a modern-day superstar, embracing grunge meets punk spirit. He can be seen wearing black leather outfits with bold eye makeup, looking every inch the superstar that he is known to be.

Fans of the singer have taken to social media to share their excitement about seeing V in a new look.

But this isn't the only connection he has with the legendary British singer. Sir Elton John was referenced by Bangtan in their 2021 hit wild-west track Permission to Dance. The legendary British singer gave the K-pop juggernauts a shoutout as well.

POP Magazine had some kind words for their cover star, BTS' Taehyung. They described V as the most fashionable man in Asia and the sexiest K-pop star to exist.

"V, the sexiest member of BTS, follows Elton John as a solo male POP cover. Our 30 page portfolio shows V channeling some Adam Ant, lots of New Wave leather angles and - screams! - London punk eye make-up."

BTS' Taehyung releases the second scheduler for Layover

On August 17, BTS' Taehyung surprised ARMYs by releasing the second scheduler for his upcoming solo debut, Layover. On August 22 at midnight KST, he will release the first MV teaser for his song Blue, followed by another MV teaser on August 25 at midnight KST.

On August 28 at 1 pm KST, BTS' V will officially release his past singles Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower, and on August 29 at midnight KST, the 28-year-old BTS member will release the third set of concept photos.

After a brief break for 8 days, on September 6, BTS' V will release the fourth and final concept photos for Layover. On September 8, he will release the music video for the title track Slow Dancing and For Us and the complete album for fans.

Additionally, on August 25, he will be the first Korean soloist to perform on Tiny Desk Korea, and fans are hoping he belts out his husky vocals and sings a couple of songs from his album Layover. More details regarding the album's promotional activities will be revealed soon.