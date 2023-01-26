Kings of Jo'burg season 2 release date, air time, cast, and more details explored

Kings of Jo'burg, the highly fascinating South African fantasy crime drama series, is all set to return with a brand new season 2, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 am Eastern Time, exclusively on Netflix. Shona Ferguson has served as the creator of the series, while highly acclaimed music composer Joel Assaizky has given music to the series.

Kings of Jo'burg has garnered a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics due to its compelling storyline and arresting acting performances by the lead cast members. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers have been buzzing with excitement since the official trailer for the series' second season was dropped by Netflix.

Kings of Jo'burg season 2 will see the rise of a new king

The highly awaited second season of the series will be released exclusively on Netflix this Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 am ET. Viewers will only need a Netflix subscription to catch the series' new season.

Lauren Nell has acted as the showrunner, while Samad Davis and Wesleigh Kapotis have served as producers of the series.

The series' first season had one of the most heart-wrenching and astonishing endings, which left the audience with several significant unanswered questions, including where Tlotlo will end up after providing Mimi with another chance and whether he will be able to escape from Zaza's trap.

However, the most important questions that remain are why Mo was not aware of Simon's connections with the Mermaid and what was the secret behind the powers of the Mermaid.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season, released by Netflix, reads:

"With the sudden and untimely disappearance of the King of Jo'burg Simon Masire, the family tries to adapt to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold. Heavy is the Crown but it's time to take back the city."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the second season below:

The synopsis and the trailer provide fans with clues about what to expect from the new season. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the season will be full of a highly stirring and gripping series of events. With a new king on the rise and everything falling apart in the kingdom, it will be quite intriguing to see where the season will take the storyline.

Thus, the second season of Kings of Jo'burg is bound to take the audience on a captivating and action-packed rollercoaster ride.

Kings of Jo'burg season 2 cast explored

The promising lead cast list for the series' season 2 entails Shona Ferguson, Sello Sebotsane, Zolisa Xaluva, Buhle Samuels, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Tk Sebothoma, and Connie Ferguson.

The supporting actors on the season 2 cast list include Cindy Mahlangu, Abdul Khoza, Edmund Ngema, Busiswe Twala, and Sthembiso Khoza.

Don't forget to watch season 2 of Kings of Jo'burg this Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 am ET, on Netflix.

