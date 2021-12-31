'Kitz' ending explained: All for nothing? 

Kitz had a familiar premise with the protagonist, Lisi (Sofie Eifertinger), seeking revenge for her brother Joseph's (Felix Mayr) death. She pins the reason on his apparently manipulative and toxic girlfriend Vanessa (Valerie Huber), who happens to be a socialite and aspiring actress.

Set during the New Year, it follows the high society group that comes to Kitzbühel, Austria, for a holiday retreat and Lisi's attempts to break in there.

In a very classic revenge film style, Lisi manages to win over the affection of Vanessa and gets into her inner circle, slowly destroying the things that matter to her. It all goes well for her until the end of the fifth episode, where an accidental fire kills her.

However, what is fascinating is the sixth episode of the Netflix series. Almost too much happens during the last quarter of the final episode. Here's a look at what the ending meant.

What happened at the ending of 'Kitz'?

The ending of Kitz takes place at Vanessa's funeral, and numerous events coincide during this time. Lisi is worried the cops and the private investigator hired by Nessa's family will link her to the fire. However, many different events intersect at this time, making this a grand finale.

Misguided quest for revenge?

Vanessa's sister recognizes Lisi immediately as Joseph's sister. This shocks Lisi as she thinks Vanessa doesn't even remember her brother through the entire course of the other episodes. However, the final conversation with Lisi reveals a lot more.

Lisi learns from Vanessa's sister that things weren't how Lisi perceived. Vanessa was apparently in love with Joseph and was not manipulating him in any form. In fact, that was the part she loved about her life the most. However, it was difficult for Vanessa to break up with her boyfriend Dominik (Bless Amada).

It also made Lisi realize that it was not Vanessa who was the cause of her brother's death but Dominik. He texted from Vanessa's phone, making Joseph feel the way he did.

A flashback at the end also sees Dominik standing at the doorstep of Vanessa as Joseph approaches. But the story has not been explored further, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

It almost feels like Lisi was wrong all along at this point. Dominik tries to talk to her, but her changed behavior tells him she knows.

The price of love

Kosh (Zoran Pingel) falls in love with Hans (Ben Felipe). Hans was an accomplice of Lisi in the plot, and the dead Vanessa's phone had an audio recording of her confession. At Lisi's insistence, Kosh agrees to help her delete it.

Kosh (Zoran Pingel) falls in love with Hans (Ben Felipe).

However, as he sneaks in and deletes the voice note, the private investigator sees him. The final moments of the episode see police barge into the funeral and arrest Kosh over accusations of "destruction of evidence".

Kitz leaves the story incomplete, but hopefully, a second season will continue the saga further.

Edited by Ravi Iyer