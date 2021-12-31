'Kitz' review: Familiar storyline in a shiny twisted package 

Netflix's latest release, Kitz, follows the story of 19-year-old Lisi (Sofie Eifertinger) in her quest to avenge her brother's death by infiltrating an elite group of affluent people who trek to a luxury ski resort in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Though nothing is particularly unusual with the way Lisi infiltrates the group in her misguided and under-researched ploy, this German-language series offers a slightly more twisted and character-oriented portrayal of the familiar revenge story.

The infilitration of the 'Kitzbühel' gang: A summary of 'Kitz'

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Lisi is shown reeling from her brother Joseph's (Felix Mayr) death and blames it all on his then girlfriend Vanessa (Valerie Huber), an affluent socialite. Lisi's assumption is based on the last texts and voice messages Joseph had sent Vanessa on his way back when he crashed on a very snowy night and died. Her friend Hans (Ben Felipe) helps out in this plot.

In a familiar Mean Girls-esque fashion, Lisi infiltrates the group, first faking danger to become the knight in the shining armor and then disembering the group one by one. Willingly or unwillingly, she ends up falling in love with Vannessa's boyfriend Dominik (Bless Amada).

As Lisi's ploy unfolds, Vanessa's life is left in shambles, ultimately causing a freak accident that sets the house on fire and kills her. The opening scene of Kitz is this moment from the fifth episode, with Lisi saying she did not wish for this.

Kitz is a straightforward take on the classic revenge-story-gone-too-far up until this point. However, the following sequence is what takes this show above others in this genre with a major plot twist and the white-washing of the supposed villain. This sets everything off in a very different direction, probably making Dominik the villain and Lisi's entire plan void of a real reason.

The social dillema: Class difference and violence

Much like Spanish TV show Elite (also by Netflix), Kitz explores social class differences with its lush portrayal of wealth in upper-class society. While Lisi acts as a sharp contrast, she is also shown to blend in well with Vanessa and the good things that come with wealth.

This display is supported by some very strong cinematography capturing the scenic beauty of a snowy Austrian landscape, making it look "social media perfect" in each shot. WIth Lisi and Hans' backgrounds, Kitz successfully ignites the feeling of alienation among the economically weaker class.

In fact, Vanessa's major downfall and her ultimate death is the result of a misguided video that Lisi tricked her into doing. This video mocks and insults the lower class of society, triggering mob violence. One such non-serious attack turns lethal when the house accidentally catches fire, killing Vanessa.

What's new in 'Kitz'?

The ending sees a very different approach than most revenge films or TV shows. While the antagonist's character has often been reasoned with and even grey-washed, this show completely changes the perspective on Vanessa's character, in fact, it confirms that none of the things others have blamed her for in the past five episodes stand.

The villain is in fact revealed to be Dominik, the otherwise sweet and understanding character on the surface. This changes the show's perspective and makes viewers question the integrity of the protagonist Lisi. Left on a cliffhanger, perhaps a second season will answer what "really" happened to Joseph.

Filled with spectacular acting, a well-paced plot and one of the grittiest twists, Kitz is a good watch for anyone seeking a New Year drama binge.

