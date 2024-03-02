Korean culture creative director & Korean wine sommelier Insun Cho discusses BTS Jin's self-made alcohol 'Honey Jar of Butterfly'

BTS member Kim Seokjin, aka Jin's recent experiment with creating traditional Korean wine has earned him praise from Insun Cho, a Korean wine sommelier and creative director of Korean culture, who described the flavor for the same as being naturally aromatic and delightfully sweet.

The Korean traditional liquor, titled Honey Jar of Butterfly, is brewed and produced by the BTS superstar at his own home. Insun Cho revealed on February 28, 2024, that she got the wonderful opportunity to taste the product and lauded its aromatic notes.

BTS Jin's self-made limited edition Honey Jar of Butterfly draws praise from big names in the Korean industry

As per the wine sommelier, the Honey Jar of Butterfly is scented with a delightfully sweet natural flavor that will appeal to anybody. Notably, she made no mention of having the entire bottle in her possession or how she received it for tasting.

Insun Cho is the owner of Modern Han, a place that conducts traditional events with several specialists from related industries to promote Korean traditional arts and cultural beauty. Her past ventures have given her connections to Professor Wook Myung and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won.

In her Instagram post, Insun Cho described Jin's alcohol Honey Jar of Butterfly (or Butterfly Cross in Hangul literal translation) as "smooth like a pearl." She stated that the alcohol reminded her of a fragrance that would make someone stop in their way and sniff the aroma. Insun Cho further added that Jin's brewed alcohol holds a "maturity and value of time" in its notes.

Cho's post, as per a Google translation, reads as follows:

"BTS Jin's love for Korean traditional folk is already well known. I participated as a special judge at the Myeongju Festival in Korea, and received a special lecture from Park Rokdam of the Korean Traditional Wine Research Institute through Baek Jongwon. The result is a drink I drank called 'Butterfly's Cross'. Smooth like a pearl complex, but on the other hand, with elegant wings, it reminds me of a butterfly that looks for a long time ago and looks for flowers."

She continued:

"On one hand, it also carries a fragrance that makes you want to stop for a while and stop walking under the fragrance of a woman who accidentally brushes. The taste of maturity that holds the value of time, it is a luxurious taste that combines not just sweetness but complex flavors. I think that if a person like BTS JIN introduces the traditional Korean liquor to the whole world, the value of Korean alcohol will be even higher."

Insun Cho explains the taste of Honey Jar of Butterfly. (Image via Instagram/@modern.han & translated by Google)

The praises for the BTS idol's wine came from other quarters as well, as renowned chef Lee Yeon-bok claimed in an Instagram post from January 11, 2024, that Jin had personally gifted him a bottle of Honey Jar of Butterfly, despite the singer-songwriter only having a limited supply of his brewed alcohol.

Chef Lee Yeon-bok wrote:

"I shared sips of this liquor with people at a special gathering, and they said the liquor tastes deep with apparent slight high alcohol content, everyone really loved it. ...The name is so pretty, too. Honey Jar of Butterfly"

The Epiphany singer-songwriter enlisted in the South Korean military on December 13, 2022. Prior to that, he participated in Baek Jong-won's variety show The Drunken Truth, in which he learned several arts and methods of brewing traditional wine.

In the show, Jin shared his intention of launching his own brewery and alcohol line after he returns from his mandatory military service of 18 months in June 2024.

Entrepreneur and South Korean food expert, Baek Jong-won, also stated that the Moon singer is starting his own brewery. He had mentioned that the alcohol in the oak figurines that the idol has been loading them with should be ready for consumption by the time Jin is discharged from the military.

Meanwhile, in a video posted on his own YouTube channel, Shin Dong-yeop recounted the story of how Jin gifted him two bottles of the unique wine he brewed. In episode 26 of South Korean web entertainment program, Jang Ki-ha Kadega, titled Shocking Confessions While Drinking, Shin disclosed that the singer had given him this specific item through well-known Korean chef Baek Jong-won since he had already enlisted in the military by that time.

In Jang Ki-ha Kadega, host Jang Ki-ha invites different guests to have open discussions. They occasionally enjoy cocktails while disclosing surprising or intriguing information. The program incorporates aspects of unofficial interviews and the vibe of friends getting together for a drink and exchanging experiences.

Shin Dong-yeop shared:

"BTS' Jin has had a keen interest in alcohol for a long time. Consequently, he sought out a master craftsman to create this particular liquor. I'm not selling it, but he gifted me two bottles, so I brought them here."

All BTS followers were proud that respected star Shin Dong-yeop and other Korean celebrities recognized The Astronaut singer for his artistry.

South Korean famous actor Lee Sang-yeob, known for his dramas Eve and My Lovely Boxer shared a post on Instagram where he expressed his gratitude toward the Abyss singer. On January 12, 2024, the actor shared that he was presented with a bottle of Honey Jar of Butterfly from the BTS superstar.

All the bottles of Honey Jar of Butterfly come with a label that reads:

"To my special people. Made by Jin."

Fans laud BTS Jin's effective marketing strategy even before the inception of his alcohol brand

Admirers noted the design and tagline on the bottles and lauded his effective marketing strategy of creating a buzz by gifting limited bottles to his fellow celebrity friends and acquaintances, who shared their opinions on the same.

BTS' Kim Seokjin is set to be discharged from his duties as a military Sergeant in June 2024. Following reports that he will be releasing his first solo album, fans are looking forward to the singer's homecoming and can't wait for him to launch his liquor brand as well as new music.