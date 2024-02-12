"His impact is so far and beyond": Fans react to a netizen's claim on the cafe becoming a tourist spot after BTS' Jin's filming for The Drunken Truth

On February 12, 2024, BTS' Jin marked 17 months in the military, bringing along some exciting news that left ARMY fans in awe. A netizen on X recently shared their personal experience at a shooting location where the star was spotted, which has now become a popular tourist destination in Korea.

This location happens to be a restaurant in Ganghwa, where Jin filmed his show The Drunken Truth alongside the renowned chef Baek Jang-won, who has become a close acquaintance of the idol. The netizen elaborated on the idol's impact through this revelation, shedding light on the significance of his presence. Naturally, ARMYs were thrilled by this story and expressed gratitude to the netizen for sharing it.

BTS' Jin contributes indirectly to turning a local restaurant into a tourist place

Over the years, Baek Jang-won, one of Korea's most renowned chefs, and BTS' Kim Seokjin have cultivated a close bond through their collaborative content creation alongside the group's other members. Their off-camera camaraderie has also been witnessed through their frequent hangouts together.

To formalize this friendship and showcase it to the world, BTS' official YouTube channel introduced a four-episode series titled The Drunken Truth featuring Jin and Chef Baek exploring various restaurants and markets across Korea to delve into the local food culture.

One particular restaurant highlighted in the series is a popular establishment in Ganghwa, run by an elderly gentleman. According to a netizen's account, Seokjin and Chef Baek filmed an episode at this location. The netizen personally visited the restaurant and conversed with the owner, who shared insights about the episode.

The owner revealed that around 80-100 people, consisting of bodyguards and security personnel, visited the cafe on the filming day. The extensive production involved numerous cameras, including drones. Subsequently, the cafe experienced a surge in visitors after the episode aired, transforming it into a sought-after tourist destination, with many Japanese fans even arranging visits via tourist buses.

Fans were thrilled by this revelation, particularly as it stemmed from a firsthand experience shared by the restaurant owner. They lauded Jin's influence, which significantly boosted the business. In the first two episodes of the series, the two stars collaborated with the popular chef Park Rok-dam to craft traditional Korean rice wine, makgeolli, which served as the focal point of the series.

Some fans likened the Moon singer's impact to the Midas touch, as wherever he goes, it seemingly transforms into a bustling tourist attraction, drawing hordes of enthusiastic fans.

Here are some of their reactions to it,

BTS' Kim Seok Jin's appearance turns a Korean cafe into a tourist place (Image via X/SeokJin_Kary)

Fans took pleasure in knowing that their beloved BTS star has impacted the lives of so many people positively. Due to his visit, the old man's cafe rose to fame and became a tourist-efficient spot, contributing to the bloom of his business.

