"Most thoughtful donation ever": BTS Jin's Argentina fanbase plants 476 Araucaria Araucana trees in the Andino Patagónico forest, leaving fans proud

On February 10, 2024, BTS member Kim Seok-jin a.k.a. Jin, made headlines as the news of his fanbase planting 476 Araucaria Araucana trees for the reforestation of the Bosque Andino Patagónico forest in Argentina resurfaced on the internet.

Two fan bases @BTS_RioNegro and @BTSArmyHomeArg carried out this initiative in October 2023 to commemorate the first song anniversary of the BTS superstar's debut solo single, The Astronaut. Fans across the world lauded the initiative taken by the Argentinian ARMY fanbases and one fan hailed it as the "Most thoughtful donation ever."

For the unversed, right before enlisting in the South Korean military, Jin released his debut solo single The Astronaut, on October 28, 2022. The song was co-written by the BTS idol and the British band Coldplay and explores the themes of love through cosmic connection.

"BTS definitely inspiring everyone to do better": Fans praise Jin's fan clubs for their massive donation

The update was shared by the Twitter account @seokjinism1, who mentioned that the Argentinian fanbases even received an official certificate from the Guardian Del Bosque Foundation for donating 476 Araucaria Araucana trees on behalf of the BTS superstar. Furthermore, the trees are reported to be planted in the Parque Nacional Lanín, which is also known as the Lanín National Park in Neuquén, Argentina.

For the uninitiated, the Bosque Andino Patagónico also referred to as the Patagonian Andean forest, is one of the rare temperate woods that remains mostly unaltered despite minimal human intervention. It takes up almost 6.5 million hectares of land. As a result of its archaeological and historical significance, it also has cultural significance.

BTS members are well-known for their charitable front which has motivated the ARMY and several other organizations to engage in donations. Previously, in 2019 The Astronaut singer-songwriter was named as a member of UNICEF Korea's Honors Club. The club is for a limited number of contributors who have contributed to the foundation's mission a minimum of 100 million won ($88,000 approximately).

This singer has made similar donations over the years for several causes and has been lauded for the same. Furthermore, the ARMY is well aware of the Moon singer's wish to build a national park to safeguard flora and fauna. Hence, the thoughtful donation by the idol's Argentina fanbases @BTS_RioNegro and @BTSArmyHomeArg has delighted everyone.

Here's how ARMY reacted to the news and applauded the Argentinian fans of Jin on X:

The charitable endeavors of BTS members have inspired BTS ARMY to donate to various projects under the identities of the members of the group. On Jungkook's birthday in 2019, supporters gave to several charities in his honor, such as We Purple Rain, an initiative that gathered enough cash to plant over 8,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest.

Fans from Vietnam sent 15,000 notebooks to charities in honor of J-Hope's birthday and raised money for 14 youngsters who require palate surgery to correct their cleft lips. Additionally, $6,400 was contributed by fans to around 70 Busan groups, some of which support children with disabilities.

Following the explosion in Beirut in August 2020, supporters gave to the Lebanese Red Cross on behalf of Taehyung. More than 1500 pounds of rice were contributed by Jimin's worldwide fan base to the Council of Children's Regional Centers in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, for COVID-19-affected children.

Following the Assam floods in India in October 2020, a BTS fan account on Twitter launched an online fundraising effort. In less than a day, the campaign earned about $7,800 for the flood victims.

In the meantime, Jin is set to be discharged from his military service in June 2024 and is reported to release his debut solo album in the same year.