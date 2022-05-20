Krispy Kreme celebrates 2022 graduates with a dozen free donuts: How to avail the incredible offer revealed

Krispy Kreme has an exciting offer in store for graduating high school and college seniors from the Class of 2022. The franchise is bringing back their Grad Dozen for the third year in a row and has also thrown in an extra Senior Day Dozen promotion that is exclusively for graduating seniors.

The Senior Day Dozen promises a free dozen for any senior who drops by in any Class of 2022 gear at a participating Krispy Kreme store on Wednesday, May 25. The sweet gesture is to celebrate high school and college seniors' "dedication and perseverance throughout the pandemic."

Here's how to avail Krispy Kreme's Senior Day Dozen and Grad Dozen offers

Krispy Kreme only makes a small ask of the hopeful senior graduates this year so they can avail this incredible offer — they must show up to participating stores wearing or carrying some form of Class of 2022 swag.

The website lists the following items that will render a student eligible to utilize the offer:

"Eligible items include: Cap and gown with 2022 tassel, Class of 2022 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2022 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2022 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status, and other Class of 2022 senior swag."

The offer for the free Senior Day Dozen is only valid on May 25 for as long as supplies last.

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release:

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID-19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments! We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

The Senior Day Dozen features eight of the donut chain's signature Original Glazed Donuts along with four special 2022-themed donuts. Here are the official descriptions for the custom donuts:

1) Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with classic Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2.”

2) Original Glazed, White Iced “0” Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing “0.”

3) Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2.”

4) Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with classic Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2.”

For those who aren't graduates themselves but would like to gift the 2022 custom donuts to other graduates, the chain's Grad Dozen will be available for purchase from May 23 through May 29, barring May 25 when the Senior Day Dozen will go on sale.

In addition to the four 2022 donuts, the Grad Dozen will include long-time fan-favorite flavors, namely Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with White Icing Drizzle, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

This initiative was started by the donut chain in 2020 when the pandemic first disrupted the lives and education of the Class of 2020. It was a huge hit amongst its target audience, which undoubtedly played a role in bolstering the franchise's decision to keep the promotion running after that initial run.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee