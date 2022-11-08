Krispy Kreme Mini Pie Thanksgiving donuts: Where to buy, flavors, availability and all you need to know

A brand new range of mini doughnuts from Krispy Kreme is being released, featuring some of the most well-known pie flavors of the current season. Thanksgiving minis from the doughnut giant are starting to be offered in 16-count boxes today, November 7 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement:

“We show our thanks in many ways and there’s no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet. In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie doughnuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude.”

On Election Day, November 8, 2022, all customers at participating locations in the United States will receive one free Original Glazed Donut from the company. They can be availed both in-store and through the company's drive-thru.

ChurrDoughs, a new limited-edition trio of doughnuts modeled after churros, were introduced by the company in September. Shortly after, the franchise disclosed that nine of its locations in the Louisville, Kentucky area will be offering three Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors for the short-term trial run. It also announced a new agreement with McDonald's.

Here are Krispy Kreme's all-new mini pie doughnuts for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving minis by Krispy Kreme make it simple to express your appreciation and recreate the most famous pie flavors of the occasion in doughnut form:

Mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: A little, glazed original doughnut with pecans, chopped and snickerdoodle cookie bits on top of a buttery filling.

Mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: A miniature pumpkin pie doughnut with snickerdoodle cookie bits with Kreme on top, covered in icing with pumpkin pie spice flavour.

Mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut: A tiny doughnut with lemon filling, dipped in icing, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and topped with a dollop of Kreme.

Mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: A small apple-filled doughnut covered with caramel-flavoured icing, sprinkled with cinnamon, bits of snickerdoodle biscuit, and drizzled with more caramel-flavoured icing.

More about Krispy Kreme

One of the world's most popular doughnut brands, Krispy Kreme has its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The famous Original Glazed Doughnut is renowned for its melt-in-your-mouth, fresh-off-the-oven taste.

Through its distinctive network of fresh doughnut restaurants, alliances with top retailers, and a quickly expanding e-Commerce and delivery company, it operates in over 30 countries.

According to their website, for their National Doughnut Day and Labor Day celebrations, the brand had some offers running between June and September. Starting on June 3, 2022, National Doughtnut Day, the company had a 'Sweet new Deal' for its patrons.

During the same period, the brand also had a "Beat the Pump" deal. In this deal, the company set the price of a box of 12 Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas, every Wednesday. The offer ran from June 8, 2022 to August 31, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes