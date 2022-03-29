Kyleen Waltman GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 as South Carolina woman is left fighting for her life after being mauled by 3 dogs

Three dogs mauled Kyleen Waltman while she was walking home on Ball Road in Honea Path on Monday morning. The 38-year-old mother of three is now fighting for her life in the hospital.

Her sister Shenna Green told the Associated Press that Kyleen Waltman continued to be attacked by the dogs when a man found her in a ditch. She was then airlifted to a hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

When the man found Waltman, he grabbed a gun and fired it into the air, which led to the animals fleeing. Speaking of her sister’s critical injuries, Green said:

“By that time, they couldn’t even tell who she was. If it wasn’t for [the passer-by], my sister wouldn’t be here.”

Justin L. Minor, the owner of three dogs, two of whom are pit bulls, will possibly face three counts of animals/penalty for the owner of dangerous attacks, one count of animals/rabies control violation, and one count of animals/dangerous animals not permitted outside premises unless restrained.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office stated that the dogs lived in a property with a “Beware of Dogs” sign. However, it remains unclear how the dogs ended up on the street. Abbeville Animal Control is currently holding them. Kyleen Waltman’s other sister Amy Wynne stated that the dogs' owner must be held accountable. She said:

“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen. It could’ve been prevented. If the dogs were locked up or if the dogs were chained up, or if they were never there to begin with, this would’ve never happened.”

Kyleen Waltman’s GoFundMe page raises over $100,000

Amy Wynne created a GoFundMe page for her sister to cover medical expenses. Speaking of the injuries sustained, Wynne reported that the victim had both of her arms amputated up to the shoulder. She also had to get her colon removed and possibly her esophagus will be removed.

An update on the fundraising page read that Waltman also sustained a spinal injury and doctors are keeping her sedated so “she doesn’t aggravate it by trying to move.” Doctors are reportedly also:

“Watching her left leg because it has a lot of dead tissue, it was worse than they originally thought.”

Her ventilator has not been taken off. Wynne added that:

“She is doing most of the work herself it’s just her blood pressure keeps going really high and her oxygen drops low.”

The GoFundMe page also read that Kyleen Waltman remains unaware of what happened to her. Though she has woken up in the hospital, “everything about her has changed,” according to Wynne. She continued:

“She’s woken up which is good. She’s actually woken up, but it’s not her.”

According to her Facebook page, Kyleen Waltman was a cook at the Honea Path restaurant in Augusta, Georgia. Green expressed:

“She was a good person. She helped everybody.”

When writing this article, the fundraiser had accumulated over $106 515. The goal set on the page read $123,457,000. An anonymous person made a top donation of $5,000.

A bond of $15,000 has been set for Justin L. Minor, who is due to be back in court in May.

