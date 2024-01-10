l0 Best Lululemon espresso apparel to avail in 2024

Lululemon espresso apparels are trending and for good reason. The Canadian-American brand favors colors reminiscent of the popular Italian coffee and fashionistas love the vibe. Espresso is a unique shade of brown that exudes chic and style without being overly loud and attention-grabbing.

At a time when fashion is veering towards understated elegance and quiet luxury, Lululemon espresso apparels are the best color options for the brand. Ever since the brand's inception in 1998, it has cemented itself as one of the athleisure brands to look out for.

The brand initially started out producing yoga pants and yoga wear but soon diversified into athleisure wear, lifestyle apparel, sports accessories, and personal care products. In recent times, Lululemon espresso apparel has become sought-after, below is a carefully curated list of some best options from the brand.

Best Lululemon espresso apparel to elevate your wardrobe in 2024

1. The Stretch Woven Mid-rise Bermuda short

The Stretch Woven Mid-rise Bermuda short (Image via Lululemon)

These Lululemon shorts are made from lightweight and stretch-woven fabric. They are highrise with hand pockets and hidden card sleeves. They are also fitted with side slits at the helm for added mobility. Shop them for 69 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Wunder Puff super-cropped jacket

The Wunder Puff super-cropped jacket (Image via Lululemon)

This jacket is a super-cropped version of the classic Wunder Puff silhouette and features a water-repellent and soft matte fabric. It also features a removable hood and pinchable hem. Shop for 119 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Groove Super high-rise flared pant

The Groove Super high-rise flared pant (Image via Lululemon)

These flared pants are made of soft cotton fabric and have a high-rise waistline. The back drop-in waistband pocket is useful for holding cards and keys. Shop for 118 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. The asymmetrical ribbed bra

The asymmetrical ribbed bra (Image via Lululemon)

This product is made of ribbed fabric and light support A/B cups. It is versatile and pairs well with a wide range of outfits. Shop for 39 US Dollars on the brand's website.

5. Utilitech relaxed mid-rise trousers

The Utilitech relaxed mid-rise trousers (Image via Lululemon)

This Lululemon espresso apparel is made of a four-way stretch utilitech fabric and features front pockets and a back welt pocket. Shop for 148 US Dollars on the brand's website.

6. The Softstreme hoodie

The Softstreme hoodie (Image via Lululemon)

This hoodie is made from Lululemon Softstreme fabric and is designed as a relaxed fit. It features kangaroo pockets with a hidden phone sleeve and a locker loop for easy hanging. Shop for 128 US Dollars on the brand's website.

7. Mockneck long-sleeve shirt

The Mockneck long sleeve shirt (Image via Amazon)

This turtle neck espresso-colored shirt is made from weightless Nulu fabric and features a slim fit and cropped length. It is made from 90% nylon and 10% lycra. Shop for 78 US Dollars on the brand's website.

8. The Define long sleeve dress

The Define long sleeve dress (Image via Lululemon)

This Lululemon espresso dress is one of the brand's Define collection staples. It features a zipper garage to reduce chaffing, thumb holes, and coffins to keep the sleeves down, and a locker loop for easy hanging. The dress comes in a tight fit and is knee-length. Shop for 148 US Dollars on the brand's website.

9. The Court Rival high-rise skirt

The Court Rival high-rise skirt (Image via Lululemon)

This Lululemon espresso skirt is versatile and can be worn as golf apparel and for casual outings. This skirt is made of lightweight and swift fabric and has a dual entry pocket to keep valuables in place as you play golf or tennis. Shop for 88 US Dollars on the brand's website.

10. Wundermost Nulu short-sleeve crew thong bodysuit

The Wundermost Nulu short-sleeve crew thong bodysuit (Image via Lululemon)

This espresso-colored bodysuit is versatile and can be paired with denim or satin skirts, wide-leg pants, or shorts. It is made of lightweight Nulu fabric and features bonded snaps for a streamlined fit. Shop for 78 US Dollars on the brand's website.

These Lululemon espresso apparels are currently on sale at discounted prices. Shop them before they sell out!