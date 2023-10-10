La Brea season 3: Tentative release date, what to expect, cast, and more

La Brea season 3 is slated to hit NBC next year. While the exact dates are not out yet, the channel wrote on its website in July that it is “on the agenda for midseason/summer 2024.” Going by this, expect the third season to arrive on your screens in June, July, or August 2024.

La Brea season 3 was announced way back in January 2023, when the previous season was still on air.

At the time of the official declaration, the second edition returned with its eighth and ninth episodes after the show went into a holiday break on November 15, 2022.

Titled Stampede and Murder in the Clearing, respectively, both episodes were broadcast on January 31, 2023, the day NBC handed over a third round to La Brea.

La Brea season 3 will remain ‘about survival,’ said creator

La Brea season 3 will see the original cast members reprising their roles. So, expect actors like Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore as their respective characters in the upcoming edition.

In June, TV Line reported that Emily Wiseman of the Winchester fame has been signed for a guest role in La Brea season 3. There is no update as to how her character arc will contribute to its narrative.

David Appelbaum returns as the creator and executive producer for La Brea season 3. As for what to expect, he told SYFY Wire in March this year that it will remain “a show about survival,” with a “divided family” at the central point.

He said:

“At its core, the show continues to be about this divided family trying to get back together and make it home. That’s really always at the center of the show, and that will continue to be there. But it’s also a show about survival, and can we survive in this inhospitable place of 10,000 B.C.”

To note, season 1 of La Brea (which means the tar in English) consisted of 10 episodes, which increased to four more in the sophomore season. In contrast, season 3 has a much lower count of episodes, at six.

This gave rise to speculation that season 3 might be the last outing for the sci-fi show, but Appelbaum told TV Line in February that they are “not planning to wrap it up.” In the interview with SYFY Wire, he also said the six-episode order is a “fluid” plan and “nothing has been decided definitively.”

Appelbaum stated that they are “open to more episodes and we’ll see what happens.” If that stands, fans will be super elated.

The average runtime of the episodes has been 43 minutes so far, so it is expected that it will be applied to La Brea season 3 episodes as well.

Did the strikes affect season 3 in any way?

Fortunately, the twin Hollywood strikes did not affect the production schedule of La Brea season 3 at all because the filming commenced before the protests were held. As per reports, the team hit the ground in Queensland, Australia, around May and was done with the itinerary in June.

The only impact the strikes had on the upcoming season was the release postponement. That’s because earlier it was slated for a fall 2023 outing, but now it’s coming almost a year later.

Stream La Brea seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock.