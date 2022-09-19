LA3C 2022 festival: Dates, tickets, price, lineup and more

LA3C or the Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) festival, has been scheduled for December 10 and 11. The two-day festival, which will take place at the LA State Historic Park, will feature artists Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners. As per festival organisers, there will be a curated assortment of amazing events throughout the city. The full lineup of the festival, including musicians, chefs, and artists, as well as programming details, will be released in the coming weeks.

Hosted by the Penske Media Corporation (PMC), this is the first edition of the LA3C music festival. It will be held annually going forth. The media company owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and other entertainment publications.

LA3C’s chief executive, Juan Mora, said in a statement.

“We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity, and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

Jay Penske, CEO and founder of PMC, added:

“Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

LA3C 2022 festival lineup and tickets

In addition to Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion, LA3C will include rapper Snoop Dogg and K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen. Tickets for the LA3C festival are currently available via Ticketmaster and LA3C.com. These are available in three categories. The general admission tickets are priced at $179, the general admission+ tickets are priced at $239, and a VIP weekend pass is priced at $579. All passes give access to both days of the festival. However, the VIP ticket will give access to more benefits, including expedited VIP entrance, access to VIP merch lines, and upgraded VIP restrooms, among others.

LA3C supports nonprofits arts organizations like Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent. Heart of Los Angeles, or HOLA, is a nonprofit organization that provides academic, arts, athletics, and wellness programs to young people each year at no cost. The organization’s mission is to help young people overcome barriers through integrated programs and personalized guidance.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners is Maluma, who is considered one of the best-selling Latin music artists. The artist’s songs have been described as reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop. Maluma’s debut album, Magia, was released in 2012 when he was still in his teens. In 2015, he released his breakthrough album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. The album paved the way for various collaborations. In 2018, the artist released F.A.M.E. which rose to commercial success, followed by 11:11 in 2019 and Papi Juancho in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy Award-winning American rapper. The artist released her mixtape titled Fever in 2019 and an extended play, Suga, in 2020. Both albums reached the top ten of the Billboard 200. In 2020, she released her debut studio album, Good News, to critical acclaim, which appeared on several year-end best album lists. Megan Thee Stallion has received several accolades throughout her career, including six BET Awards, five BET Hip Hop Awards, four American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and three Grammy Awards.

