Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas full cast list- Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, and others star in Lifetime drama

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas is a brand-new holiday-themed film from Lifetime. The main attraction on Lifetime's Christmas movie program is a fun-filled comedy featuring Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati), Morgan Fairchild (Falcon Crest), Linda Gray (Dallas), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), and Nicollette Sheridan (Knots Landing).

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas brings together some of the most popular names from television. Here is a look at the stellar cast of the upcoming Christmas-themed film on Lifetime.

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas - Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, and other cast members of the film

Loni Anderson as Lily Marlowe

Loni Anderson is an American actress who is most popular for her role as receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati for which she won three Golden Globe Awards and two Emmy Award nominations. In an ode to her hit character from the CBS sitcom, her character is named Lily Marlowe in the upcoming film.

She has also been seen on series like So Notorious, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Melrose Place.

Morgan Fairchild as Margaux Roberts

Morgan Fairchild is starring as Margaux Roberts, which is again a reference to her role as Jordan Roberts on the popular CBS sitcom Falcon Crest.

Fairchild began her career as a soap opera actress on CBS' Search for Tomorrow. Before assuming the lead in Flamingo Road, she appeared in Dallas. Since then, she has starred in a number of films and television series, such as Hot in Cleveland, Law & Order: SVU, and Bones.

Linda Gray as Lauren Ewing

A still of Gray (image via IMDb)

Linda Gray's character of Lauren Ewing in Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas is a reference to her character Sue Ellen Ewing in the sitcom Dallas. Gray is well-known for her role in Dallas where she portrayed J.R. Ewing's (Larry Hagman) patient wife. Her most recent TV appearances were in Hilton Head Island, Hollyoaks, and Hand of God.

Donna Mills as Dana Cunningham

A still of the actress (image via IMDb)

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas features popular 80s sitcom actors and even remembers to pay homage to their characters. Mills' most well-known character on Knots Landing was Abby Cunningham. In the upcoming film, her character is called Dana Cunningham.

She most recently starred in the Hallmark Channel film Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses.

Nicollete Sheridan as Juliette Matheson

Sheridan, who is most recognized for her appearances on Desperate Housewives and Knots Landing is starring as Juliette Matheson in the upcoming film. Much like her contemporaries, even her character in the upcoming film is named after Paige Matheson (her character from Knots Landing).

She was most recently seen in the CW's revival of Dynasty.

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas - Other Cast Members

Cast members of the film (image via Lifetime)

Apart from the leading ladies in the film, other cast members also include Taylor Ann Thompson as Nell, Christopher Atkins as Pete, Patrika Darbo as Julie, and Alec Mapa as Jeffrey.

Chloe Mills, Scott Evans, and Layne Errin are also a part of the ensemble cast of the film.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

"Five internationally-known, glamorous, 80s soap opera stars reunite to share the spotlight and shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera. The Ladies play cupid to the young director and producer and romance blooms."

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas will premiere on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.