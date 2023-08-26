LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 “Electric Peppermint” Slides: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 Slides are more than just an accessory for your feet; they're a fashion statement. Designed as part of LaMelo Ball's third signature collection with Puma, these slides are intended for both pre-game and post-game wear, seamlessly blending comfort with style.

Set to launch in three exciting initial colors - Green, Black, and Electric Peppermint - each pair showcases distinct elements that make them stand out. We are going to talk about the Electric Peppermint one here. The textured EVA footbed and non-slip rubber outsole not only provide comfort but also grip and longevity, giving you a pair of slides that are both stylish and functional.

Set to launch in September 2023, these highly anticipated slides will retail at $50. You can get these electric peppermint slides both online at PUMA.com and in physical PUMA retail stores throughout the USA.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 Electric Peppermint Slides are to be released in September 2023

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 Electric Peppermint Slides have several unique features that set them apart. The textured EVA footbed offers a cushiony feel, ensuring that your feet are pampered with every step.

The EVA midsole of this Electric Peppermint slides further adds to the comfort factor, providing ample arch support. The non-slip rubber outsole ensures that you can walk on various surfaces without the fear of slipping.

The iconic angel wings logo on the LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 slides graces the front of the slides, offering a visually appealing and trendy look. Adding a personal touch, unique 1-of-1 markings are embossed on the heel. If that’s not enough to turn heads, the phrase "NOT FROM HERE" is adorned on the toe area, emphasizing the exclusive nature of these slides.

LaMelo Ball is a household name in basketball and has been steadily making his mark in the fashion industry as well. His unique style is evident in his third signature collection with Puma, offering fans a slice of his personal taste.

History of Puma and its Recent Releases

Puma was started in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, after a split with his brother Adolf, who went on to create Adidas. For decades, Puma has been a major player in the athletic footwear market.

Known for innovation, the brand introduced the first screw-in soccer cleats, forever changing the game. Puma has always been a popular choice among athletes and celebrities, cementing its status as a fashionable yet functional brand.

Collaborations with celebrities and sports personalities like Rihanna and Usain Bolt have kept Puma in the limelight. The diverse range of footwear starting from sports to lifestyle, has made Puma a go-to brand for many.

About the new LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 Electric Peppermint Slides, the official website states:

"The MB.03 slides are part of the legendary line-up of LaMelo Ball and PUMA Hoops. So, whether you're wearing these pre-game or post-game, slide and go just like the star player."

Puma has been on a roll with a variety of new releases such as Puma Ignite ($100), Puma Future Rider ($90), and Puma Calibrate ($120), each offering unique features and style.

With an array of features, the LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 Electric Peppermint Slides serve as a perfect combination of comfort, durability, and style. Whether you're stepping out for a quick errand or lounging around post-game, these slides promise to keep you both comfortable and fashionable.