LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 “Joker” shoes: Everything we know so far 

LaMelo Ball is a unique individual known not just for his skill on the court but also for his quickly growing line of PUMA-designed sneakers. Most recently, the player was seen wearing a brand-new colorway of the PUMA MB.03, which dons a neon-stricken "Joker" ensemble, while filming material for the introduction of his third trademark model. The newly emerged colorway of the beloved sneaker model seemed entirely wrapped up in a Purple/Pink-Green scheme.

Even though the recently leaked LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 "Joker" shoes do not have a confirmed release date, many sneaker news websites, including Sole Retriever, believe that they will be available for purchase sometime in October 2023.

When the footwear products are available, fans of PUMA and other potential consumers can buy them by visiting PUMA's physical stores, its website, and a few other affiliated retail partners. Stay tuned for the latest LaMelo's shoe variant's confirmed pricing information.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.03 “Joker” shoes feature purple, pink, and green hues

PUMA is a household name in the active wear industry, and its broad product line spans footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment. The manufacturer has also worked with prestigious individuals, athletes, and performers like Rihanna, Usain Bolt, Selena Gomez, and LaMelo Ball.

Ball, who presently reps the Charlotte Hornets, is an exceptionally talented athlete. In addition, he holds the distinction of being the league's youngest triple-double performer. He committed to a multi-year deal with the German athletic giant in 2020, joining the PUMA Hoops ambassadors.

One of PUMA Hoops' contemporary and sought-after offerings is the MB Collection, which is LaMelo Ball's exclusive line of footwear and accessories. The MB.01, the first footwear in the player's MB line, was released in 2021.

In 2022, both parties formally issued the second variant, referred to as MB.02, and they launched numerous alluring colorways of this sneaker model. The PUMA MB.03, which debuted earlier in 2023, is the collection's most cutting-edge and unique shoe.

Numerous signature models make their debut in the shoe industry as the basketball season draws closer. Fans may remember that Ball's PUMA MB.03 first gained attention through an NFT drop in collaboration with Gutter Cat Gang, not through a traditional release. Along with linear variations like the "La France" and "Hills," a new "Joker" variant has recently appeared.

The PUMA MB.03's "Joker" colorway, which features contrasts of pink and green along with an all-over purple hue, is a visual treat. The upper part of the sneaker has a tasteful combination of TPU and tailored mesh as well as is accented with distinctive Melo marking on the tongue flap and heel counter.

Its eye-catching pink slashes along the midfoot complement the shoe's midsole, which is filled with Nitro Foam. The green rubber outer sole unit climbs up onto the upper across the lateral side and completes the look.

The LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 "Joker" shoe will be available later this year. To quickly sign up for regular updates on the impending release of these sneakers, prospective buyers can visit the shoe brand's primary website.