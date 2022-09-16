"Tried to violently murder me": Lauren Kanarek reveals events that led to shooting incident involving ex-Olympic horseman Michael Barisone

In August 2019, Lauren Kanarek, an accomplished equestrian, was reportedly shot by an ex-Olympian horseman and her coach, Michael Barisone on the grounds of his luxurious 53-acre New Jersey estate. Investigators stated that days before the incident, Kanarek even posted on Facebook that her life was in danger and that she feared for her safety.

Several reports claim that Barisone fired two shots at close range into Kanarek's chest. Kanarek and her fiance both incurred non-life threatening wounds. While emergency personnel took Kanarek to Morristown Medical Center, Washington Township police detained Barisone at the crime scene.

Recently, in March 2022, Lauren Kanarek, who survived her brush with death, took the stand to testify against the man who nearly killed her and her fiance Rob, who was also involved in the events that took place. Here's everything she said about the events that led to the shooting incident involving ex-Olympic horseman Michael Barisone.

According to Law & Crime, she said that Barisone:

"Tried to violently murder me on August 7, 2019."

CBS 48 Hours is scheduled to revisit the high-profile controversial case that made headlines for years this Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode titled The Shooting of Lauren Kanarek says:

"Did social media posts drive an Olympic horseman to shoot his own student?"

Here's everything she said about the events that led to the shooting incident involving ex-Olympic horseman Michael Barisone.

Lauren Kanarek claimed it was "unreal to me I had gotten shot"

Speaking about the events that led to the shooting that day, Lauren Kanarek claimed that Barisone shot her twice while she was speaking with an attorney on the phone. The victim acted out how the defendant drew out the pistol and raised it to shoot her. Additionally, Barisone shot at her fiance, Rob Goodwin. She believed he had shot Goodwin in the head but missed.

Kanarek reportedly said:

"It was almost unreal to me I had gotten shot."

According to Kanarek, Barisone was likable, pleasant, and occasionally humorous. She claimed that on other days, Barisone appeared to be furious and even yelled at workers.

An ongoing scuffle led to the shooting incident in August 2019

Lauren Kanarek was reportedly a tenant on Barisone's Morris County, New Jersey farm. She asserted that Barisone and his girlfriend Mary Haskins Gray allegedly bullied her and claimed that she had even complained to SafeSport, a group that investigates abuse claims in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, about the couple's harassment, body shaming, and mistreatment she was met with.

In one of her social media posts, Kanarek wrote:

"I'm being bullied by a 6'3 man. Bullied to the point I'm afraid."

Another post read:

"Some people in life seem to feel they are untouchable by anyone. They feel that just because they have one accomplishment under their belt that everyone will believe every word they say. I must be very careful and take every single legal precaution I can as well as employee [sic] every resource at my disposal to rectify this matter promptly."

The post further read:

"Everything from my life, livelihood and even riding career have all been threatened should I refuse to adhere to the things I’ve been being put through, constantly."

The relationship between the accused and Kanarek had been deteriorating in the period before the incident. According to her social media posts, it was revealed that Kanarek shared a rental house with her fiancé and accommodated her horses at Hawthorne Farm, a setup that sources and neighbors claimed Barisone wanted to change.

A neighbor named Bob Jenkins said:

"There was a big red sign in front saying 'eviction,'. He was trying to get them out."

Nonetheless, all charges against Michael Barisone were dropped in the Lauren Kanarek shooting case.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork #BREAKING : A jury found former Olympian and horse trainer #MichaelBarisone not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2019 shooting of his former student Lauren Kanarek and attempting to shoot at her fiancé Robert Goodwin. @LawCrimeNetwork #BREAKING: A jury found former Olympian and horse trainer #MichaelBarisone not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2019 shooting of his former student Lauren Kanarek and attempting to shoot at her fiancé Robert Goodwin. @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/ALX1e7dRbm

He was acquitted of attempted murder earlier this year when a jury found him "not guilty by reason of insanity." Catch the full story on 48 Hours on CBS this Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far