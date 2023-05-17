Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22 (finale)- Air time, what to expect, and more details explored

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22, titled With Many Names, is all set to premiere Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The show has managed to exceed expectations with its current season, and with the season finale coming up next, fans are expecting a thrilling and action-packed conclusion to the show's storyline.

A spinoff of the critically acclaimed Law and Order franchise, Organized Crime entails the story of Detective Elliot Stabler, a former member of the Special Victims Unit, as he returns to the NYPD after losing his wife.

Every episode of the show sees the detective venture into a new case, a concept that has caught the attention of mystery lovers worldwide. The show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike, and has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 22 (finale)- OCCB and SVU crossover episode is finally here

The show released a 30-second promo for the upcoming episode, and fans can hardly wait as the episode will be a crossover between Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit from the Law and Order franchise.

The episode will follow the Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit as they team up in this mega-crossover. The teams will be working on the same case, and it'll be interesting to see how the two teams work together. The case will be that of a prolific mass murderer whose terror is such that both units have created a task force together in order to catch him.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per NBC, reads:

"As OCCB and SVU close in on a callous and desperate suspect, the US Attorney benches Stabler and Benson. Bell and Fin must lead the team on a perilous task. Rollins confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate."

The episode will see the two lead protagonists of the show, Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, team up to solve the case, and it will also see the return of fan-favorite character Amanda Rollins to the show as she confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate.

The previous episode of the series, titled Shadowerk, entails the story of an unsolved murder that is connected to a r*pe investigation in the Special Victims Unit show.

Law & Order: Organized Crime promises to deliver yet another riveting and thoroughly entertaining episode that'll surely keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Law & Order: Organized Crime plot and cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows the story of Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni), a former member of the Special Victims Unit who returns to the NYPD after the devastating loss of his wife.

The show also hosts an insanely talented cast, including Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and many others.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning."

Catch the upcoming episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

