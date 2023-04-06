Law & Order season 22 episode 18 on NBC: Release date, time, promo, and more details revealed

Law & Order, the highly popular legal crime drama series, which is in its 22nd season, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the NBC TV Channel. Created by Dick Wolf, the show has become quite the fan-favorite over the last 21 seasons due to its arresting plotlines.

Fans of Law & Order have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode 18 of season 22, especially after the last episode titled Bias, featured some striking and emotionally charged sets of events, including a case involving the brutal murder of a public defender.

Let's dig deep and learn everything there is to know about episode 18 of season 22, ahead of the upcoming episode's arrival on NBC Channel.

Law & Order season 22 episode 18 has been titled, Collateral Damage

Scheduled to debut this Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the much-awaited episode 18 of the crime action procedural show's season 22 has been titled, Collateral Damage. Pamela J. Wechsler has acted as the writer for the episode, while the new episode has been directed by Jean de Segonzac.

The official synopsis for season 22's episode 18, Collateral Damage, provided by NBC, reads as follows:

"When a young woman dies a slow and painful death from an untreated infection, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect she was under the influence of a powerful cult; Price and Maroun put pressure on its members to find the cult's true mastermind."

The official description for episode 18 provides fans with intriguing hints about what the new episode has in store for them. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will have some highly complex and challenging series of incidents as the audience will see the heartwrenching demise of a young woman from an untreated infection.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will also see Shaw and Cosgrove delving deep into the case of the dead woman as they will suspect that the murder victim was connected to an influential cult. Furthermore, they will also see Maroun and Price putting a lot of pressure on the cult members to bring the leader of the cult to the fore. Thus, viewers are in for a thrilling new episode.

Take a closer look at the Law & Order season 22 cast list

The cast members for the show's current season 22 include:

Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove

Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon

Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw

Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy

Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun

Connie Shi as Violet Yee

Milica Govich as Leanne Dreben

Lawrence Arancio as Desmond

Alayna Hester as Lily Cosgrove

Harriett D. Foy as Arlene Jones

David Moreland as Lou Jenkins

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Erica Knight

Dylan Baker as Sanford Remz

The latest season of the show was first released on NBC on September 22, 2022. As per the show's official description:

""Law & Order," one of NBC's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 22nd season. The series, known for its unique bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

