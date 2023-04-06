Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18 release date, air time, plot, and more

Law & Order: Organized Crime, the highly arresting seventh installment in the Law & Order franchise, which is currently airing season 3, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode 18. The episode is set to release this Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on the NBC TV Network.

Developed by Ilene Chaiken, Dick Wolf, and Matt Olmstead, the crime action procedural series has garnered a lot of popularity over its previous two seasons due to its stirring plotlines.

Fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime have been quite curious to see what the upcoming episode of season 3 will bring to the table. This comes after Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 17, titled, Blood Ties, saw the team dive deep into a heinous human trafficking operation.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18 has been titled Tag:GEN

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 18 of season 3 has been titled, Tag:GEN.

The official synopsis for episode 18 provides the audience with hints about what to expect from the upcoming episode. The episode will feature an intensely woven challenging series of incidents as viewers will see the task force dealing with a robbery scheme after a bust gets out of hand. Fans will also learn that the main targets of the complicated robbery scheme are gay men.

The episode will also witness Sergeant Ayanna Bell promising to help another officer who will become a victim of the scheme.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, given by the NBC TV Network, reads:

"When a drug bust goes sideways, the task force uncovers a sinister robbery scheme targeting gay men; Bell vows to help a fellow officer when he falls victim to the scheme."

Take a closer look at the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 cast list

The cast members for the NBC show's current season 3 entail:

Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Detective 2nd Grade Jet Slootmaekers

Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan

Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes

Wass Stevens as Dominic Russo

Kevin Corrigan as Vincent Bishop

Michael Drayer as Kenny Kyle

Janel Moloney as Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb

Christopher Cassarino as Vaughn Davis

Pooch Hall as Dante Scott

Daniel Jenkins as Leonard Baker

Ayelet Zurer as Agent Tia Leonetti

The latest season of the show was first released on NBC on September 22, 2022. As per Roten Tomatoes, the series' official description states:

"Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.''

Don't forget to watch episode 18 of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, which will premiere on NBC on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

