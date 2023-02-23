What time will 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' season 3 episode 15 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3, the latest season of the legal action series on NBC, will air its 15th episode on the NBC TV Network on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

Fans of the popular procedural series are quite interested in witnessing what season 3's episode 15 will bring to them, especially after Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 14, titled, All in the Game, saw Teddy's escape and Bell securing an important piece of evidence in the case against Murphy.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in to learn about episode 15 of Law and Order: Organized Crime's third season before it airs on NBC.

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 15, has been titled, The Wild and the Innocent

What can be expected from episode 15?

As stated earlier, episode 15 of the NBC series' third season will debut exclusively on NBC Channel on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10 pm EST. Viewers can also watch all the previous episodes of the series on Peacock.

Directed by Alex Zakrzewski, season 3's brand new episode is titled The Wild and the Innocent. The official synopsis for The Wild and the Innocent, written by Jorge Zamacona, reads:

"After the daughter of Stabler's former Marine buddy is kidnapped, the task force must help to settle a dangerous dispute between two rival biker gangs wrapped up in a deadly scheme."

By the looks of the official synopsis, the episode seems to be full of highly stirring events as the entire task force will be seen diving deep into an intense abduction case of a young girl.

The upcoming episode will also showcase a deadly conflict dispute between two biker gangs involving a dangerous scheme and how the legal team will deal with it. Thus, it is safe to say that fans are in for a thrilling episode.

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 cast explored

The cast list for the show's latest season entails:

Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Detective 3rd Grade Jet Slootmaekers

Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan

Rick Gonzalez as Detective B

Keren Dukes as Denise Bullock

Patrick Murney as Officer Scott Parnell

Wass Stevens as Dominic Russo

Kevin Corrigan as Vincent Bishop

Michael Drayer as Kenny Kyle

Janel Moloney as Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb

Christopher Cassarino as Vaughn Davis

The official synopsis for the NBC spin-off show reads:

"The series centers on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder. Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell."

Don't forget to catch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 15, on NBC on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

