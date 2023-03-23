Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 16, is expected to air on NBC on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series is returning after a one-month hiatus, which has increased anticipation among fans of the show. The last episode aired on February 23, 2023, and it ended on a dramatic note.

The series is a part of the iconic Law & Order franchise and focuses on protagonist Elliot Stabler, a highly experienced and competent detective. It stars Christopher Meloni in the lead role, along with several others portraying key supporting roles.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 16 focuses on an assassination attempt

A short promo for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 16, briefly depicts some important events set to unfold. In the new episode, titled Chinatown, Elliot sets out to delve deep into a shocking assassination attempt that took place at a city council candidate's fundraiser event.

Elsewhere, tension rises as the local precinct captain isn't too keen on Bill's team taking charge despite a direct order from Thurman. Take a look at a short description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When a city council candidate's fundraiser ends in an assassination attempt, Stabler makes it a top priority to find the culprit; despite Thurman's orders, the local precinct captain is reluctant to let Bell's team take the lead.''

The previous episode, titled The Wild and the Innocent, focused on the task force trying to negotiate a highly tense and complex dispute between two rival biker gangs after a former Marine's daughter was abducted.

The ongoing season has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the writing and intricate plotline, among other things.

A quick look at Law & Order: Organized Crime's plot and cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime centers around the life of Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after his wife's murder. It explores the various challenges he faces as he sets out to deal with organized crime plaguing the city. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Stabler joins the new task force taking on NYC's most powerful crime syndicate -- a case that has become deeply personal for him -- all while trying to rebuild his life, his family and his career as a police officer.''

The show stars Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, whose journey forms the story's emotional core. Meloni's performance has received highly positive reviews from critics.

Other key cast members include Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers, Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 on NBC on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

