Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15 recap: Could Benson catch Winnie's real killer? 

Law & Order: SVU season 24, episode 15, saw Benson stumble upon a peculiar case of a man with dementia. He claimed that he had taken his wife's life, but something was not adding up.

We even saw developments in Velasco's story, which has been the focus of attention throughout the season.

The official synopsis of this Law & Order: SVU episode read:

"A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there's more to the case; when rumors swirl around the squad room, Fin presses Velasco for the truth."

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15 recap: Did Pence murder his wife?

This episode of Law & Order: SVU started in a private school. We saw a spelling bee contest taking place, and a boy was spelling out a word. After spelling the word correctly, he won the contest, but it was revealed that his opponent, Winnie, helped him win. Pence was the name of the winner. Within a few years, both contestants were married and in love.

The story was then fast-forwarded, and we learned that Pence had some issues remembering things. He went on to accuse his wife of cheating on him. Winne assured him that nothing was being done to put him back to sleep. Pence admitted that he r*ped and murdered his wife the next day, when Winnie was found dead on the floor.

Benson and Fin discussed Velasco's story, and Velasco and Churlish were told to enter interrogation. Carisi went to Benson and showed her a photo of Pence and a video where he confessed to his crimes. Benson instantly realized something was wrong. The couple had been married for 40 years.

Velasco, on the other hand, got tangled in his web during the interrogation. A recording was being played with his voice, revealing things about his crimes. He even gave Churlish a look and said he was spying on him. Velasco was even required to provide a urine specimen.

Benson sat Pence down and inquired as to what had happened. He claimed that after killing his wife, he was afraid to commit suicide. Pence was having a hard time focusing. Benson told Carisi that Pence was not reliable since he has dementia. When Benson and Carasi arrived at Pence's home, they saw that many things did not make sense.

Benson once again had a conversation with Pence, but this time around, he was agitated and acting violent. He smashed his hand on a glass dome in the boardroom and told Benson he did not want to be there, not without his wife. Pence was taken to the hospital, where he told Benson and Carisi that he would invite them to dinner but didn't want to surprise Winnie.

Benson reviewed the video of Pence's building. She saw a food delivery boy who was never approached because Pence had already confessed. The boy was Kevin, Virginia's nephew. Virginia was Pence's caretaker.

Kevin's DNA was not found in the r*pe kit, and Pence could not identify him. Benson suspected Pence was lying to protect Kevin. Following an investigation, Kevin confessed to the murder. He said he just wanted money and went to her place to rob her, but she died when he put a pillow on her face. He even revealed that he had also r*ped the woman.

Benson went to see Pence and read him a story he had written when he was a child.

This episode of Law & Order: SVU ends here.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 16 will air on March 23, 2023, on NBC.

