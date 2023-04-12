LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 “Celestial Gold” shoes: Where to get and more details explored 

The Nike LeBron 20 is the newest model in LeBron James' signature shoe line and marks his 20th year with Nike and his 20th year in the NBA. The shoe honors his legendary career and demonstrates his impact on the players who followed him. LeBron 20 sports a sleek and opulent design that combines innovation and tradition, making it the first performance shoe on his line to make its debut as a low-top.

The silhouette grade school’s exclusive endeavors still have a few tricks hidden away in its double-stacked Zoom Air unit, such as this "Celestial Gold" color option.

The “Celestial Gold” colorway of LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 GS shoes is a must-have for any LeBron fan or basketball enthusiast. According to early reports, these kids' shoes will go on sale for $160 on May 8, 2023. They are available through Nike.com and other authorized stores.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 “Celestial Gold” shoes are accentuated with Cobalt Bliss hits all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has been celebrating the legacy of LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, with his signature shoe series for 20 years. The latest edition, LeBron XX (or LeBron 20), is a low-top silhouette that combines performance, comfort, and style for the next generation of players.

The silhouette is a testament to LeBron's greatness and inspiration, which is underlined by the Swoosh label as:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews UPDATE: Nike LeBron 20 GS "Celestial Gold" 🥇

Release Date: May 8th, 2023 ($160, GS exclusive) UPDATE: Nike LeBron 20 GS "Celestial Gold" 🥇 Release Date: May 8th, 2023 ($160, GS exclusive) https://t.co/eTFONiAKpZ

Nike continues by describing some of the latest basketball shoe's technically significant features:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

The Celestial Gold colorway of the Nike LeBron 20 is a stunning tribute to LeBron's achievements and aspirations. The shoe features a black mesh upper with gold accents on the swoosh, tongue, heel, and midsole. LeBron's affection for his family and the community is reflected in the gold, which also stands for his royalty, excellence, and ambitions.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The shoe also has a unique design element on the lateral side: a timeline of LeBron's career milestones, from his high school days to his four NBA championships. The timeline is inspired by the Time Machine theme of LeBron 20, which celebrates LeBron's journey through time and space as he transcends the game of basketball.

The Nike LeBron 20 is not only a stylish shoe but also a high-performance one. It features Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel, which provides snappy responsiveness and impact protection. Additionally, the shoe has a lightweight foam midsole that increases stability and comfort. The full-length rubber outsole offers durable traction and grip on the court.

Keep an eye out for the Nike LeBron 20 "Celestial Gold" sneaker version, which will be released in the upcoming weeks. Sneakerheads can sign up for the shoe business's e-commerce website or download the SNKRS app if they don't want to miss out on getting the official word on the well-known footwear.

