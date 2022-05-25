Lego Technic recreates Ferrari Daytona SP3: Where to buy, price, release date, and everything to know about the latest addition to the Ultimate Car Concept series

Lego's long-standing partnership with Ferrari has been nothing short of iconic, with the duo manufacturing countless wonders over the years. This time, the two brands are teaming up to recreate Ferrari's recent Icona debut Daytona SP3 as part of Lego's Technic Ultimate Car Concept series.

This new Prancing Horse addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept roster joins 2020's Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, 2018's Technic Bugatti Chiron, and 2016's Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The Lego Daytona SP3 is a meticulous recreation of Ferrari's supercar

The sleeker, more complex Technic model boasts close to a whopping 4,000 pieces, tallying exactly at 3,778 pieces. Recreated on a scale of 1:8, the red Daytona SP3 is a dead ringer for the original supercar which served as its inspiration. It is jam-packed with details and features that "embody the engineering prowess and elegant design of the unparalleled sports racer."

The Daytona SP3 can only be purchased from Lego stores after its release on June 1, 2022. It will be made available across other retailers August 1 onwards. It will be priced at $399.99. The brand's CEO Niels B. Christiansen praised the model's acute attention to detail in a press statement:

“This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and LEGO Group ethos. No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”

The Daytona SP3 recreation stands at just over 5.5. inches in height, 23 inches in length and 9.5 inches in width. The most notable features of the Technic model include a functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons, and the racercar's signature striking silver lacquered rims.

The miniature emulates the striking entrance to the visionary model, complete with fully functional butterfly doors that provide a glimpse into the sleek interior which is reminiscent of Ferrari's own elegant design and aerodynamics. The interior of the model boasts a perfectly recreated cockpit and a resplendent Prancing Horse logo engraved into the steering wheel.

Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer at Ferrari, said in a press release:

“It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with the LEGO Group on this model, a stunning replica of our limited-edition Daytona SP3 supercar. Thanks to this outstanding recreation, Ferrari and LEGO fans can now build this car piece-by-piece and feel like they are participants in the assembly process, with the opportunity to display the final model in their own homes, where they will be able to appreciate its beauty.”

The toy company has another surprise in store for fans who are eager to get even closer to the action. The two brands will provide supercar enthusiasts with an unparalleled sneak peek behind the scenes of the model’s design in an exclusive coffee table style book.

The Sense of Perfection coffee book will delve into the "innovation and engineering excellence that unites both brands," providing insight into the "collaborative process of conceptualizing, designing and producing the model" through exclusive interviews with designers from the partnering brands.

The Technic Daytona SP3 and Sense of Perfection are aimed at hardcore fans and enthusiasts. Priced at $399.99, the Daytona SP3 can only be purchased from Lego stores June 1 onwards. It will be made available across other retailers from August 1. The book will have an exclusive print run of only 5000 copies, and can only be purchased online.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee