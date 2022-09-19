LFW 2022: Twitter users support JW Anderson's "crazy ideas" for the SS23 collection

Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson's founded British fashion label JW Anderson held its Summer Spring 2023 Womenswear fashion show at London Fashion Week on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The collection was showcased at the Las Vegan arcade in Soho, where the illuminated neon arrows reminded the guests of the Dance Revolution.

The fashion show, which featured a womenswear collection for the SS23 season, marked Loewe creative designer's label JW Anderson's triumphant return to London Fashion Week.

The runway show called for self-reflection within society with pieces like a halterneck top made of keyboard pieces, a slip dress with a graphic image of a goldfish in a plastic bag, a tee with a map of the world, and more.

It pushed boundaries while sending a meaningful message that perplexed but pleased brand enthusiasts and fans. On Twitter, a fan described the collection as "over-the-top."

Bash in stripes I can handle. The glove attached to the front of his shirt is the crazy part. I watched the video on YouTube of this full fashion show and it was definitely over the top weird. JW Anderson has some crazy ideas, that's for sure.

Many fans were left confused by the collection pieces as they tried to make sense of it.

JW Anderson's Spring Summer 2022-23 Womenswear collection at London Fashion Week left the fans both confused yet impressed

jw anderson spring 2023

kinda love it, it's terrible and brilliant

Jonathan clearly had a good time designing the pieces for his SS23 womenswear collection. The fans noticed that and went on to say that they, too, enjoyed the collection.

You can really tell when the designer is having fun with their creations

JW ANDERSON SS23



JW ANDERSON SS23 You can really tell when the designer is having fun with their creationsJW ANDERSON SS23 https://t.co/FNZgHuGadV

jw anderson is so fun, i love it!

I have fun when Jonathan Anderson is having fun

JW Anderson SS 2023



JW Anderson SS 2023 I have fun when Jonathan Anderson is having fun JW Anderson SS 2023 https://t.co/QjpYOjQC2r

jw anderson is always fun

Jw Anderson runway is so fire i cant

They appreciated JW Anderson's "Crazy Ideas" in the collection and were clearly impressed. However, a few fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but get confused with a few pieces.

JW Anderson a mess child this collection is a no no.

A few pieces from the designer's collection were ridiculed by fans.

this keyboard keys top from jw anderson ss23 IM GAGGING

Nonetheless, fans praised the designer's creative approach to the dresses that were ridiculed by others. Several fans shared their favourite pieces from the collection.

love these from jw anderson ss23

i really need this jw anderson ss23 dress.

LaLa Love @LaLaLovesFASHUN



This dress is f*cking genius. I need it. JW Anderson Spring 2023 RTW #LFW

the slip dresses with the touches of lace were my personal favorites, love the length!🤌🏾 #jwanderson

Many fans were impressed by the overall aesthetic of the collection and took to Twitter to support the designer. They further congratulated Jonathan Anderson and even expressed love for his designs.

The Life Aquatic with JW Anderson; finns, upside down submarine sweaters turned into backless dresses, hip-revealing drapesーgenius!!

But also incredibly calming, endearing and sexy.



But also incredibly calming, endearing and sexy. The Life Aquatic with JW Anderson; finns, upside down submarine sweaters turned into backless dresses, hip-revealing drapesーgenius!!But also incredibly calming, endearing and sexy.

thank you jw anderson ss23 fashion with a message🌍

Fans generally praised the designer's message behind the collection as well as his creative approach to the designs. Many fans praised JW Anderson's SS23 collection, and despite a few mixed reactions, many fans backed Anderson's good sense of fashion, wild ideas, and unique approach.

More about the newly unveiled JW Anderson's SS23 collection at London Fashion Week representing self reflection

A large metallic bubble dress made its appearance as the runway show began. Everyone enjoyed the piece and laughed happily as they raised their phones to record it. Anderson then left a message for the audience, which stated:

“I like this idea of a transient moment in time. I’ve been exploring this for several collections. Are we falling into our screens, becoming our phones? I think it’s really like an alternate universe, and there are layers and layers and layers to it. I think it’s probably about realism. I don’t think it’s about futurism. It’s more about a reflection of ourselves somehow.”

A halter neck top made entirely of jumbled old computer keyboard letters appeared next, followed by a short suit in pixellated metallic glitter. Following that, a slew of dresses inspired by shutterstock image galleries paraded down the runway, with prints ranging from fiery sunsets to dolphins and palm trees.

Lastly, a small tribute to Queen Elizabeth II was paid with a basic black tee featuring "Her Majesty The Queen, 1926-2022, Thank you" lettering.

