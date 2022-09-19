LFW 2022: Twitter users support JW Anderson's "crazy ideas" for the SS23 collection

Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson's founded British fashion label JW Anderson held its Summer Spring 2023 Womenswear fashion show at London Fashion Week on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The collection was showcased at the Las Vegan arcade in Soho, where the illuminated neon arrows reminded the guests of the Dance Revolution.
The fashion show, which featured a womenswear collection for the SS23 season, marked Loewe creative designer's label JW Anderson's triumphant return to London Fashion Week.
The runway show called for self-reflection within society with pieces like a halterneck top made of keyboard pieces, a slip dress with a graphic image of a goldfish in a plastic bag, a tee with a map of the world, and more.
It pushed boundaries while sending a meaningful message that perplexed but pleased brand enthusiasts and fans. On Twitter, a fan described the collection as "over-the-top."
Many fans were left confused by the collection pieces as they tried to make sense of it.
More about the newly unveiled JW Anderson's SS23 collection at London Fashion Week representing self reflection
A large metallic bubble dress made its appearance as the runway show began. Everyone enjoyed the piece and laughed happily as they raised their phones to record it. Anderson then left a message for the audience, which stated:
“I like this idea of a transient moment in time. I’ve been exploring this for several collections. Are we falling into our screens, becoming our phones? I think it’s really like an alternate universe, and there are layers and layers and layers to it. I think it’s probably about realism. I don’t think it’s about futurism. It’s more about a reflection of ourselves somehow.”
A halter neck top made entirely of jumbled old computer keyboard letters appeared next, followed by a short suit in pixellated metallic glitter. Following that, a slew of dresses inspired by shutterstock image galleries paraded down the runway, with prints ranging from fiery sunsets to dolphins and palm trees.
Lastly, a small tribute to Queen Elizabeth II was paid with a basic black tee featuring "Her Majesty The Queen, 1926-2022, Thank you" lettering.