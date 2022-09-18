"No you didn’t take the napkins of that Hilton Inn table": Louis Vuitton Men's SS23 floral collection draws flak

French luxury house Louis Vuitton presented its Men's Summer Spring 2022/23 collection in Aranya, China on September 16, 2022, at 6 am ET. Following its runway debut in June 2022, the label has duplicated its show to embrace a childlike sense of imagination. The label merged its whimsical looks with a creative playground at Aranya Beach.

The inventive, modern, and fresh looks capture the feel of a cosmic beach. The collection was created with the concept of play, which traces back to Virgil Abloh's vision of an untainted child who has not yet been spoiled by society. The collection sees free play and creativity with no boundaries.

The collection, however, wasn't what brand enthusiasts were hoping for. As one fan commented under Louis Vuitton's Instagram post about the SS23 collection:

"No you didn't take the napkins of that Hilton Inn table and crazy glue them to a suit."

Apart from @radianyce, many other fans shared their distasteful opinions regarding the collection on Twitter, replying to Louis Vuitton's latest SS23 show post.

Louis Vuitton @LouisVuitton After its debut in Paris, Louis Vuitton presents the Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Collection in Aranya, China. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… After its debut in Paris, Louis Vuitton presents the Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Collection in Aranya, China. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Louis Vuitton took to Twitter on September 16, 2022, to share a link to a live broadcast of the SS23 runway show, which was held at Aranya Beach. Many fans, as usual, rushed to the live broadcast and judged the collection, which previously debuted in June 2022 in Paris.

However, for many brand enthusiasts, the collection wasn't acceptable as a Men's collection due to multiple floral prints, long coats, exaggerated, body-hugging silhouettes and more. So, fans replied to the label with their opinions.

Deniz Coşkun @ddenizcoskunn @LouisVuitton end of the high fashion. better to go back to the 60's and start from there again @LouisVuitton end of the high fashion. better to go back to the 60's and start from there again

Fans compared the exaggerated silhouettes to curtains and plastic.

Many individuals ridiculed the runway looks and called it a "clownshow."

Some fans even pointed out that the silhouettes looked like they were made from cheap materials and rags.

MgGreat34 @MgGreat34 @LouisVuitton You've been totally exposed for your cheap materials @LouisVuitton You've been totally exposed for your cheap materials

Many commented on the silhouettes such as plastic coats and handcuffs, which according to enthusiasts didn't go with the fashion of today.

In 2022, where gender-neutral fashion has been taking over the world, fans still aren't ready to accept the "feminine" touches over the men's silhouette. Many fans gave their opinions about the emergence of feminity within men's fashion, which pointed out the thin line between the idea of creativity and ridicule.

High-end fashion labels still have a long way to go when it comes to impressing laymen with their forward-thinking collections.

More about the Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring Summer 2023 Aranya festival offering an elevated consumer experience

LV staged its third spin-off runway show in China on Friday and set up an artsy coastal community in the northern city of Qinhuangdao. Rather than hosting a 15-minute runway show, the French fashion house created an experiential show emphasizing the French luxury house's investment in the region and spent more time with Chinese consumers.

The collection mixed the brand ethos with cultural landscape and local art. The event was spread across three days as the label hosted movie screenings, parties, yoga classes, DJ events, live bands, and more.

The brand further introduced 10 additional looks to the collection, which were specifically designed with the local audience in mind. The brand worked with Chinese directors Wei Shujun and Jia Zhangke for the opening of the show.

