Lifetime's House of Chains cast list: Mena Suvari, Greyston Holt and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's upcoming thriller, House of Chains, is set to arrive on the platform on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The film centers around a deeply religious couple who've kept their children isolated from the outside world for several years.

The movie stars Mena Suvari, Greyston Holt, and many others in significant roles. Keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the new Lifetime thriller movie.

House of Chains cast list boasts of popular names

1) Mena Suvari as Laura McGrath

Mena Suvari stars as Laura McGrath in House of Chains. In the film, Suvari's character and her husband kept their kids secluded from the rest of the world for many years. Suvari has appeared in several popular films and shows over the years, including Six Feet Under, American Woman, American Beauty, and Nowhere, to name a few.

2) Greyston Holt as Tye McGrath

Actor Greyston Holt essays the role of Tye McGrath, Laura's husband, in the movie. Greyston plays a pivotal role in the movie as Tye and Laura's characters are central to the plot. As an actor, Holt is best known for his performances in Durham County, wherein he played the role of Ray Prager Jr. and Glen Scott in Riverdale. Apart from these, he's also appeared in Fox's Alcatraz, The Wedding Planners, Batwoman, and many more.

3) Natalie Jane as River McGrath

Actress Natalie Jane portrays the character of River McGrath. She's one of Tye and Laura's kids in the movie. Other details about her role are not known at this point. Besides House of Chains, Jane is known for her work on Coroner, Sinister Switch, and Vicious Fun.

4) Madeleine Kane as Meadow McGrath

Madeleine Kane dons the role of Meadow McGrath in House of Chains. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Kane is known for her appearances in Ginny & Georgia and Antigone: Presented by The Girls of St. Catherines.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, like:

Grayson Taylor-Day

Aias Dalman

Joey Carson

Hudson Robert Wurster

Owen Irvin McCullough

The film is written and directed by Stephen Tolkin.

More details about the House of Chains plot

The film tells the story of a deeply religious couple who've kept their children detached from the rest of the world for many years. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime, reads:

''House of Chains tells the story of a seemingly normal, suburban family whose dark secrets remained hidden for years. Following their own set of strict religious beliefs, parents Laura and Tye keep their children separated from the outside world.''

The description further reads,

''As the children grow older and begin to ask questions Laura and Tye’s authoritarian ways grow stronger leading them down a path of child abuse, neglect and imprisonment. In order to keep their younger siblings safe and to free themselves from the shackles their parents have created the older children band together and risk a harrowing escape to alert authorities and save their family.''

Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a haunting, character-driven thriller, similar to many other disturbing Lifetime films like The Bad Seed Returns, Temptation Under the Sun, and Secret Lives of Housewives.

Don't forget to catch House of Chains on Lifetime on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

