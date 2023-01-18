Lifetime's Married at First Sight season 16 episode 3 release date, air time and plot

Three couples from Nashville have already tied the knot on Married at First Sight season 16. The third episode of the season, titled Music City Matrimony, will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, January 18 at 8 pm ET and will feature the remaining two couples of the season getting married. The two-hour-long episode will also be available to stream on Philo and Sling TV.

Airris-Jasmine and Mackinley-Domynique will get married without meeting their respective partners before the ceremony. The couples will also enjoy their reception and try to get to know each other better before heading to their honeymoon suite.

Lifetime's description of the episode reads,

"The final two couples tie the knot in Nashville, Tenn.; the 10 newlyweds share their first dinner and dance; one bride refuses to share a first kiss; everyone is wondering what is going to happen in the honeymoon suite."

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16 episode 3?

This week on Married at First Sight, married couple Kirsten and Shaq will face an awkward situation as their friends and family will urge them to ki*s. Kirsten had previously refused to do so in their wedding ceremony and was slightly offended by the fact that Shaq did not ask for permission to ki*s her. So at the altar, she let Shaq ki*s her on the cheek and hugged him.

In the upcoming episode, Kirsten will once again refuse to show any physical affection to her husband and can be heard saying in a promo,

"Why? Can we not enjoy ourselves?"

In a preview, Shaq also says that his wife is a “virtuous woman” and he will give Kirsten time to tell him the real reason. Airris's cousin will not say anything "helpful or positive" but will advise him to walk away before the ceremony begins. She also said that the whole situation of marrying a stranger is "laughable."

However, as seen in the clip, Airris will ultimately walk down the aisle and wait for his bride, Jasmine, who is ready to have a family. Jasmine's father is a priest, so divorce is "not an option" for her, and she is trying her best "not to be 60 at her kid's high school graduation." She is currently 31 years old.

Here's what happened on Married at First Sight season 16 episode 2.

Lifetime's description of the episode titled Runaway Groom? reads,

"It's wedding day; five Nashville, Tenn., couples anxiously prepare to marry a complete stranger; starting with the I do's and awkward kisses, the stranger spouses begin their eight-week marital journey."

Last week on Married at First Sight, the following couple got married:

Shaq and Kirsten

Christopher and Nicole

Clint and Gina

Shaq was impressed with Kirsten’s looks, but Kirsten said her husband already had two strikes: bald and younger than her. Kirsten still said she kept an open mind and wanted to get to know Shaq better. Nicole was seen getting overexcited for her nuptials, so her mother asked her not to be physically intimate on the first night itself.

Chris and Nicole were shocked to learn each other’s names, as they had predicted before the ceremony. Gina’s dog was a part of her big day and she was shocked to learn that Clint lived in her building.

Fresh episodes of Married at First Sight air on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

