Lifetime's Sleeping with a Killer: Where is Brenda Delgado now? 

The court found Brenda guilty of capital murder and sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is still serving her sentence.

Kendra Hatcher was the new girlfriend of Brenda's ex-partner Dr. Ricardo “Ricky” Paniagua. The two allegedly started dating a few months after Ricardo's breakup with Delgado.

Though Brenda and Ricky stayed in touch after their breakup, she allegedly cyber-stalked the couple for a long time before deciding to step in and try and reclaim her ex-lover by killing Hatcher. She did this with the help of Crystal Cortes and Kristopher Love.

Who is Brenda Delgado and what did she do?

Born to immigrant parents Luis and Maria Delgado, Brenda Delgado hailed from Dallas, Texas. Despite her financially unstable childhood, Brenda was exceptionally ambitious, an excellent student at school and worked multiple part-time jobs.

She went on to work as a dental assistant after her graduation in 2000. After making some progress in her professional life, she met Ricky in 2012. They hit it off instantly and she moved in with Ricky when her roommate asked her to vacate her apartment. Brenda and Ricky allegedly had a solid relationship for almost three years, with only one period of breakup in between.

Brenda got pregnant during this time but chose to have an abortion.

She also joined dental hygiene school at Sanford-Brown. According to friends and acquaintances, Brenda would often obsessively talk about Ricky, almost basing her identity around the relationship. Things took a turn for the worse when the two brokeup due to some issues that Ricky wanted to take care of.

The two of them still shared a platonic friendship and ran into each other many times. It was later discovered that Brenda Delgado had access to Ricky's email ID and iCloud, and would use them to stalk him. This made the multiple run-ins more explicable.

When Ricky started dating again, Brenda Delgado became obsessed with his new girlfriend, Kendra Hatcher, and allegedly stalked both of them obsessively. Her old roommate, Jennifer Escobar, said:

"She was mad all the time. I kind of understood her anger. But at the same time, she was super obsessed with him....She just wanted to eliminate Kendra Hatcher. Or both of them."

After a period of long-drawn obsession, in September 2015 Brenda hired Kristopher Love and Crystal Cortes to murder Hatcher.

Hatcher was shot by Kristopher Love in the parking garage at Gables Park 17, the luxury apartment where she lived. Cortes worked as a getaway driver using a black Jeep that Brenda borrowed from a friend. Brenda tried to make it appear like a robbery had gone wrong.

Where is Brenda Delgado now?

The authorities allegedly brought in Delgado at first, but after she claimed that she gave the borrowed jeep to Cortes, authorities questioned Cortes. Crystal Cortes broke down under pressure and revealed the details of the murder in exchange for a 35-year sentence. Love was also arrested and sentenced to death.

Delgado fled to Mexico following the arrest of her hired guns. Since she was a citizen of Mexico as well, she was extradited only after affirming that she would not receive the death penalty.

Brenda was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of today, she continues to be in prison.

