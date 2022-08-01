Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Where is Becky Koster's killer now and what did he do?

Becky Koster's tragic story will be narrated on Lifetime's latest true-crime series called #TextMeWhenYouGetHome this Monday, August 1, 2022. The episode will air at 9 pm ET, diving deep into the 2009 gruesome murder case that shocked the people of New York and those in Connecticut when the Long Island resident's mutilated and charred remains were discovered in a North Stonington field.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

24-year-old Koster disappeared mysteriously after being dropped off at home by her boyfriend, Dan Mayor, and a few other friends. The young and attractive healthcare professional was out partying with her boyfriend Dan, best friend Nicole Longo and a few other friends. Known for her outgoing nature, she was a high-spirited woman. One of her uncle's even stated:

"Rebecca had a blast anytime she went out. She enjoyed herself to the fullest, which means everyone else did too."

During her last night out, she reportedly spoke with a stranger man at the bar and the two even exchanged numbers. Months later, the same man named Evans Ganthier was charged with her murder. Referred to as a "demon" by Becky's mother Barbara, he claimed her death was an accident and confessed to mutilating the body to make it unidentifiable.

How did Evans Ganthier kill Becky Koster all those years ago?

The discovery of a charred body, a missing person report, and dental records proved that Becky Koster was dead after all. Her friends, family, and authorities searched for her rigorously for six days, leaving no stone unturned. The murderer even tried to lead her family and authorities astray by sending messages from the victim's phone.

Barbara claimed that she got a text from her daughter's phone saying,

"It said Dan had her tied up in a basement. 'Don't tell Dan or he'll kill me.'"

Unfortunately, Becky was nowhere to be found, and authorities had reason to believe that she was dead when those texts were sent. Surveillance camera footage from that night along with cell phone records led authorities to Evans Ganthier, 30, and it was discovered that he was the mystery man the victim spoke to that night.

Regardless of his efforts to mislead authorities and frame Becky's boyfriend, Dan, for the murder, he was caught red-handed. Evidence (Becky's blood) was found in his car that directly connected him to the murder and he had no way out of it. He eventually admitted to having called Becky an hour after she left the bar that night.

As per Newsday reporter Andrew Smith, Evans stated that he brought her back to his place and she started to get ill. She started coughing and foaming at the mouth.

Evans Ganthier claimed that Becky Koster "tripped on some dumbbells in the garage and went down and was unconscious." But the police did not believe his words. According to them, Becky was stabbed to death. Smith added:

"Investigators believe Rebecca was murdered in his car. Simply because of the amount of blood in his car and where it was found. There was blood pooled sort of beneath the seat near the center console."

Ganthier reportedly confessed that he panicked once he discovered that Becky was dead. He then anxiously dismembered Becky's body, cutting off all identifiable parts including her fingertips, hair, toes, and a tattoo on her back. However, he left behind one essential clue - her teeth. The perpetrator then took the body all the way to Connecticut and set the remains on fire.

Where is Becky Koster's killer, Evans Ganthier, now?

In association with Becky Koster's 2009 murder, Evans Ganthier was tried in court and found guilty of second-degree murder after a short jury trial in 2013. He was sentenced to prison on a maximum jail term of 25 years. Till date, Evans Ganthier remains imprisoned at the high-security Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, New York. He will be eligible for parole in 2035.

However, Becky's family was not fully satisfied with the sentence given to the murderer. The victim's uncle, Khalid, reportedly stated:

"But it doesn't make it right. He could've gotten 100 years to life and that wouldn't make it right. Yes, he's behind bars, he can't do this to anyone else, but I hope he suffers every year behind bars."

Referring to Ganthier as "It", Barbara also made a statement, saying,

"It' can't hurt anybody right now. When 'It' comes up for parole, I will be there. We'll all be there."

Becky Koster's murder was a tragedy and a lesson to learn from. Watch the full story of the home health care aide from Medford, New York, on #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on August 1, 2022, on Lifetime.

