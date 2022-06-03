Lil Durk Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American singer and rapper Lil Durk has announced the continuation of his ongoing tour called the The 7220 Deluxe Tour, in support of his album of the same name. The second leg of the tour will stretch across 15 cities, and is set to kick off on September 17 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City. The tour will make stops in Brooklyn, Nashville, and Los Angeles among other cities, before wrapping up in Seattle at WAMU Theater on Monday, October 17.
Tickets for the Lil Durk Tour will go live on June 3 at 11.00 am PST via Live Nation.
Lil Durk's The 7220 Deluxe tour 2022 dates
September 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
September 18 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
September 20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
September 21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
September 25 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
September 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
October 02 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
October 03 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage
October 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
October 06 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 07 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
October 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
October 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 17 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
More about Lil Durk's new album 7220
Lil Durk released his new studio album titled 7220 in March this year. It is his seventh studio album. The reloaded edition was released on March 18, 2022, one week after the release of the original. The album was released through Only the Family, Alamo Records, and Sony Music on March 11, 2022. It features guest appearances from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen.
In February, the artist had released a new single from the album titled AHHH HA, along with its music video and the cover art for 7220. He then released the final single from the album, Golden Child, along with its video, in March. To celebrate the drop, Durk said that he would give away $7,220 in bitcoin.
More about the artist
Lil Durk gained fame with the release of his mixtape series Signed to the Streets in 2013 and 2014, which got him a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. Through the label, the singer released his debut albums Remember My Name and Lil Durk 2X in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He released his fifth studio album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 in 2020.
The artist has released many hit singles including 3 Headed Goat featuring Polo G and Lil Baby, Backdoor, and The Voice. He also featured in Drake's 2020 single Laugh Now Cry Later and Pooh Shiesty's song Back in Blood. He released a joint album with Lil Baby titled The Voice of the Heroes in 2021.
Lil Durk was nominated twice at the 2020 Grammys in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Laugh Now Cry Later. He was also nominated for the 2021 NAACP Awards in the category of Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song for the same song.