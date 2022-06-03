Lil Durk Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American singer and rapper Lil Durk has announced the continuation of his ongoing tour called the The 7220 Deluxe Tour, in support of his album of the same name. The second leg of the tour will stretch across 15 cities, and is set to kick off on September 17 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City. The tour will make stops in Brooklyn, Nashville, and Los Angeles among other cities, before wrapping up in Seattle at WAMU Theater on Monday, October 17.

Tickets for the Lil Durk Tour will go live on June 3 at 11.00 am PST via Live Nation.

Lil Durk's The 7220 Deluxe tour 2022 dates

September 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

September 18 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

September 20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

September 21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

September 25 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

September 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

October 02 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

October 03 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage

October 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 06 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Story continues below ad

October 07 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

October 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 17 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

More about Lil Durk's new album 7220

Lil Durk released his new studio album titled 7220 in March this year. It is his seventh studio album. The reloaded edition was released on March 18, 2022, one week after the release of the original. The album was released through Only the Family, Alamo Records, and Sony Music on March 11, 2022. It features guest appearances from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen.

Story continues below ad

In February, the artist had released a new single from the album titled AHHH HA, along with its music video and the cover art for 7220. He then released the final single from the album, Golden Child, along with its video, in March. To celebrate the drop, Durk said that he would give away $7,220 in bitcoin.

More about the artist

Lil Durk gained fame with the release of his mixtape series Signed to the Streets in 2013 and 2014, which got him a record deal with Def Jam Recordings. Through the label, the singer released his debut albums Remember My Name and Lil Durk 2X in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He released his fifth studio album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 in 2020.

Story continues below ad

The artist has released many hit singles including 3 Headed Goat featuring Polo G and Lil Baby, Backdoor, and The Voice. He also featured in Drake's 2020 single Laugh Now Cry Later and Pooh Shiesty's song Back in Blood. He released a joint album with Lil Baby titled The Voice of the Heroes in 2021.

Lil Durk was nominated twice at the 2020 Grammys in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Laugh Now Cry Later. He was also nominated for the 2021 NAACP Awards in the category of Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song for the same song.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far