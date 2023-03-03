American rapper, Lil Mosey, was cleared of all charges in his second-degree r*pe case from an alleged incident that took place on January 6, 2020.

The incident took place at a cabin in Randle, Washington, and the alleged victim claimed that she was s*xually assaulted by Mosey and his associate. She added that it happened while she was unable to give consent due to blacking out from alcohol consumption.

In an exclusive interview with XXL, the rapper's attorney, Shane O’Rourke, stated the following regarding the verdict:

"Mosey maintained his innocence from the start and has now been cleared of all charges. He voluntarily submitted to two lie detector tests and passed each of them prior to trial."

The attorney continued that the prosecutors were "unwilling to accept the evidence of his innocence" after two years of investigation and proof. O'Rourke even said that Mosey has been "completely vindicated" and that he didn't deserve to be prosecuted.

Lil Mosey later posted a video celebrating the not-guilty verdict on his official Instagram page.

Lil Mosey has earned most of his wealth through his career as a rapper

Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, better known by his stage name Lil Mosey, is worth around $4 million based on income projections from early 2023. The rapper is estimated to earn around $20,000 a month, with an annual income estimated to be around $250,000.

Lil Mosey has been a successful rapper and entrepreneur, with the release of multiple hit singles, studio albums, and two EPs. He also has his own recording label, Certified Hitmaker, which allows him to get a six-figure annual income.

The rapper is also known for his car collection, which includes such luxury models. These include the Lamborghini Urus, priced at $350,000, and a 2017 model Lamborghini Huracan, priced at $250,000. He also has a Rolls Royce Wraith, which is worth $330,000.

Tracing Lil Mosey's music career

Lil Mosey was born on January 25, 2002, in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and began rapping in his early teens, when he was in grade 8 in school. He dropped out of high school and moved to LA to pursue a career in music.

The rapper spoke exclusively with Revolt and told the publication that when he dropped out of high school, he was ready for it. He added that he thought his career was going to take off as he had been waiting for it.

However, the 21-year-old rapper noted that his mother would tell him that it wasn't going to happen as fast as he thought because he had stopped going to school. His mother also told him that he shouldn't be giving up on everything and think that his music career might take off because it might not.

He said that she told him that although his music was good, it wouldn't guarantee immediate success. However, he does say that she is happy for him now.

Mosey broke into the commercial music scene with his single, Pull Up, which received well over 25 million views on YouTube after its initial release. The rapper followed it up with a second single, Boof Pack, which received 13 million views after its release on YouTube.

In July 2018, Lil Mosey collaborated with music director Cole Bennet to release the single, Noticed. The song has more than 270 million views on the YouTube channel of Lyrical Lemonade.

In October 2018, the rapper released his debut album, Northsbest, which received positive reviews. It debuted at number 29 on the Billboard 200 album charts and number 16 on the Norwegian VG-lista album chart.

The rapper found critical acclaim with his single, Blueberry Faygo, which debuted at number 62 and peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album charts. The music video for the single was also directed by Cole Bennet.

