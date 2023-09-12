Lil Wayne extended Welcome to tha Carter Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Lil Wayne has extended his Welcome to tha Carter tour, which started on April 4, 2023, with a show at the Filmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The new dates are scheduled from November 16, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States.

The singer announced the new dates via a post on his official Twitter page on September 11, 2023.

Tickets will be available for presale from September 12, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code TUNECHILIVE. General tickets will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. All presales and tickets can be accessed at the singer’s official website.

Lil Wayne to collaborate with Yella Beezy on extended tour dates

Lil Wayne announced his new tour on January 31, 2023, and excited fans rushed to grab the limited tickets. In most venues, the presale was almost sold out instantly, while others were sold out within five to ten minutes of the announcement.

With such considerable sales in hindsight, the extensions seem logical and will allow Wayne’s fans to see more of him live on the stage as a solo act. Yella Beezy will appear for the opening act of the extended tour.

The three new dates and venues for the Lil Wayne tour are given below:

November 16, 2023 - Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena

November 17, 2023 - Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center

November 18, 2023 - Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena

Aside from his tour, Lil Wayne also performed alongside Beyonce on her Renassaince tour, with the rapper appearing alongside other musicians such as Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Coi Leray and more.

More about Lil Wayne and his career

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known by his stage name of Lil Wayne, was born on September 27, 1982, and began exhibiting musical talents early, attempting his first rap at 8. The singer started his professional career at 14, joining the rap collective Hot Boys. The joint ranked number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart with their debut album, Guerrilla Warfare.

After a few years, the singer moved to a solo career, with his debut studio album released on November 2, 1999. The album was a major success, peaking at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, taken by Paris Hilton, the singer elaborated on his inspiration for his music career, stating:

“The guys I’m with right now, Cash Money Records. They were pretty big locally in New Orleans, and so I always just looked up to them. I mean, they were Cash Money Records way before everybody knew their name...”

The singer continued:

“...and what I mean by that is that the power they have now, they had then, but just locally in the city. So they were always big. I listened to all their music. That’s probably why I wanted to be with them.”

The singer’s first major success was with his sixth studio album, Tha Carter III, released on June 10, 2008. The album propelled the singer to international stardom, earning gold certifications in the UK and Australia.

The last major album success Lil Wayne had was with his ninth studio album, Tha Carter IV, which was released on August 29, 2011. The album was a significant chart-topper and earned a multi-platinum certification in the US.