Lionel Messi x Adidas X Speedflow Messi.1 FG football boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

German athletic wear powerhouse Adidas designed an exclusive Adidas X Speedflow Mess.1 football boot for the highly regarded Lionel Messi. These pairs were presented in gold ensembles with black accents all over. These stylish footwear pieces were influenced by the F30s pairs he sported in 2007 when he scored one of the most iconic goals of all time.

The limited edition Lionel Messi’s Adidas X Speedflow Firm Ground boots made their debut in 2021, when these cleats were offered in customized black shoe boxes. Although these exclusive football boots are no longer available for purchase on the brand’s official webstore, fans can still buy them from reseller websites such as KicksCrew and GOAT.

Originally, these golden boots were offered with a retail price tag of $300 for each pair. However, on the reseller websites, customers can find them with varying price tags, which will be higher than the marked price.

Lionel Messi x Adidas X Speedflow firm ground soccer cleats arrived in gold and black hues

Here's a detailed look at the Adidas X Speedflow Mess.1 Firm Ground football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lionel Messi made history when Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 18, 2022, under the player’s captaincy. Hence, Messi’s fans can now celebrate the footballer's historic win by wearing these dedicated Adidas X Speedflow Messi.1 FG boots.

The description of the Lionel Messi and Adidas X Speedflow football boots on the shoe brand’s official web page reads:

“Lionel Messi and X Speedflow. They're all about fast thinking and faster feet. To mark Messi's return to Adidas' speed franchise, these lightweight soccer cleats take design cues from the F30s he wore in 2007, when he scored one of his greatest goals of all time. The raised forefoot, Carbitex carbon fiber insert, Agilitycage and adidas Primeknit collar will help you explode into action. Special packaging includes a booklet that looks back at that golden goal.”

The legendary footballer's return to power was celebrated by the Three Stripes label with the launch of Adidas X Speedflow Messi. Interestingly, Leo's amazing strike against Getafe in 2007 served as the inspiration for a limited edition pair of football cleats, the Adidas Leo 1 FG.

Adidas and Messi are celebrating 15 years of partnership with this exclusive boot inspired by the F50 from 2006 but it's not the return of the F50 as many of you guys would like, this special edition will be called 'X Speedflow Messi.1' and Messi is wearing those at Copa America.

The Adidas X Speedflow Messi.1 pays homage to the player's 15 years of outstanding play while donning the Three Stripes and is inspired by the legendary F30s he wore in the Copa del Rey semifinal. Messi dribbled from within his half, gliding past many opponents with his remarkable speed and agility, before passing the keeper to score the winning goal that would be crowned as Barcelona's best-ever goal.

This X Speedflow boot is entirely wrapped up in a Silver/ Core Black/ Intense Orange color scheme. While variants of Leo's distinctive emblem are featured on the tongue flap, heel counter, and insole to honor his iconic jersey numbers as well as Argentinian passion, the color scheme and flowing stripes replicate the classic boot. The pairs are then finished off with a pair of speckled orange lace sets.

Messi's diehards can now celebrate their World Cup win with these exclusive gold football boots. Interested buyers can find them in the aforementioned retail shops. Moreover, fans are advised to sign up on Adidas’ official website for timely updates on future footwear launches.

