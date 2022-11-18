"Literally cancer in fake meat form": FDA approves lab-grown meat, leaves internet skeptical 

The Food and Drug Administration have given their approval for human consumption of lab-grown meat on November 16, 2022.

Upside Foods, a San Francisco-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, has been approved to sell its products in the market and to restaurants, after its facilities have been inspected by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture).

In a press release, the FDA stated that after evaluating the information submitted by the company, they did not have any questions about the "firm safety conclusion."

Upside Foods, formerly known as Memphis Meats, uses animal cell culture to take living cells from chickens and grow them in a controlled environment to produce "cultured animal cell food," or lab-grown meat. Uma Valati, the company's CEO, tweeted:

#cultivatedmeat I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. UPSIDE has received our "No Questions Letter" from the FDA. They’ve accepted our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat, meaning UPSIDE is one step closer to being on tables everywhere. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. UPSIDE has received our "No Questions Letter" from the FDA. They’ve accepted our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat, meaning UPSIDE is one step closer to being on tables everywhere. #cultivatedmeat https://t.co/tk4DIF2NSa

Internet users were uncertain about the new developments. Many took to Twitter to express their doubts, as one commented:

Qura @Qurandale @Rap Bro what? That’s literally cancer in fake meat form @Rap Bro what? That’s literally cancer in fake meat form

"They are real meat, made without the animal": FDA declares safety of product, netizens weigh in

Social media users stood divided after the news was released. There is a clear divide seen between those who see merit in the product and those who are skeptical.

While some users outright stated no and said they would prefer natural meat, other Twitter users expressed that they were unsure about the FDA's clearance as there have been times when certain products have been wrongly approved in the past. Others pointed out that they don't know enough about their content, calling it "mystery meat."

One user, @pagan_urban, referred to the 1973 dystopian movie, Soylent Green, where the police distributes processed protein water-like food made from human remains to unsuspecting people.

AdamTriesComics⚡️ @AdamsNerdVerse @Rap The thing about this, is every time they make an alternative to something it’s never affordable @Rap The thing about this, is every time they make an alternative to something it’s never affordable

navybrat @navybratdawn @Reuters Lab grown pharmaceuticals have a list of side effects ten miles long. Can’t wait for the Lab-grown meat commercials…May cause Diarrhea, Indigestion, Shortness of Breath, Some Cancers and Death. Consult your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. @Reuters Lab grown pharmaceuticals have a list of side effects ten miles long. Can’t wait for the Lab-grown meat commercials…May cause Diarrhea, Indigestion, Shortness of Breath, Some Cancers and Death. Consult your doctor if you have any of these symptoms.

Jarrod @nMeshCorp @unusual_whales I think i'll just stick with my grass fed beef that is raised on a grassland 20 minutes from my house and is about as natural / organic as you can get. @unusual_whales I think i'll just stick with my grass fed beef that is raised on a grassland 20 minutes from my house and is about as natural / organic as you can get.

The American ⚔️ @TheAmerican308 @Bitemefuker I’m sorry but I’m not eating any lab grown meat just like I don’t do impossible meat or any of that other bullshit, the good Lord put cows, chickens and pigs on this earth for a reason and I will do my best to control the population 🤣🤣🤣 @Bitemefuker I’m sorry but I’m not eating any lab grown meat just like I don’t do impossible meat or any of that other bullshit, the good Lord put cows, chickens and pigs on this earth for a reason and I will do my best to control the population 🤣🤣🤣

On the other hand, other social media users argued in favor of the lab-meat, saying it was ethical and environmentally friendly. These Twitteratis also pointed out that regular meat and lab-grown meat are genetically identical and do not contain any chemicals.

Additionally, it makes it easier to control the ingredients and therefore maintain transparency about its content.

TommyZoid @tomcatvickers @thebeccascott As long as the texture and taste is pretty close, I'm all for lab grown meat! It's exciting to think about easier, more sustainable food @thebeccascott As long as the texture and taste is pretty close, I'm all for lab grown meat! It's exciting to think about easier, more sustainable food

🌰 @urbadked @AlexHarrison12 @unusual_whales With a little bit of reading you you would understand that it’s not mystery meat, it’s the same thing as eating the slaughtered animal except the animal doesn’t die. @AlexHarrison12 @unusual_whales With a little bit of reading you you would understand that it’s not mystery meat, it’s the same thing as eating the slaughtered animal except the animal doesn’t die.

Becca 💞 @thebeccascott FDA just approved the first lab grown chicken!!!!! The era of cultivated cruelty free sustainable meat is fast approaching and I’m here for it. FDA just approved the first lab grown chicken!!!!! The era of cultivated cruelty free sustainable meat is fast approaching and I’m here for it.

SirCumference @Sir_Cumference_ @unusual_whales reproducing the best tasting most juicy wagu beef 🧬 in world, grown in a clean environment with high standards and processes, while not murdering million of animals (with complex emotions)… throw in same day delivery and HELL YES IM IN! @unusual_whales reproducing the best tasting most juicy wagu beef 🧬 in world, grown in a clean environment with high standards and processes, while not murdering million of animals (with complex emotions)… throw in same day delivery and HELL YES IM IN!

FractalAnts🐀 @FractalAnts @fumpalaquio @KubekCzekoladyy Its much more efficient, enviornmentally friendally, and objectively morally superior to eating meat from murder @fumpalaquio @KubekCzekoladyy Its much more efficient, enviornmentally friendally, and objectively morally superior to eating meat from murder

Amjed Osman @gottaJED @unusual_whales And there will be more companies getting approval soon. People were skeptical when plant-based companies first launched - now look at them. @unusual_whales And there will be more companies getting approval soon. People were skeptical when plant-based companies first launched - now look at them.

Rapt333red @rapto333red @Fluff_Bitcoin @unusual_whales How is lab-grown meat "processed and chemical infested"? That rant seems entirely unrelated to a product that's genetically identical. Yeah, America is obese. Do you advocate banning farm-grown beef? @Fluff_Bitcoin @unusual_whales How is lab-grown meat "processed and chemical infested"? That rant seems entirely unrelated to a product that's genetically identical. Yeah, America is obese. Do you advocate banning farm-grown beef?

Diesel Bug (life finds a way) @PepinLachance @sean_bernstein @NutritionMadeS3 I trust it more then the meat industry. Every other day you hear about product recalls, and one meat packer was using child labor in my state. I've also heard about the horrible conditions the adult workers experience. At least with lab grown your not going to get food poisoning @sean_bernstein @NutritionMadeS3 I trust it more then the meat industry. Every other day you hear about product recalls, and one meat packer was using child labor in my state. I've also heard about the horrible conditions the adult workers experience. At least with lab grown your not going to get food poisoning

FDA's statement

Speaking on the concept, the FDA's commissioner of food and drugs, Dr. Robert M. Califf, and director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN), stated:

"Advancements in cell culture technology are enabling food developers to use animal cells obtained from livestock, poultry, and seafood in the production of food, with these products expected to be ready for the U.S. market in the near future."

As per the press release, the meat is genetically indistinguishable from the one taken from a slaughtered bird. To explain this better, the company's CEO, Uma Valeti, told CNN:

"These products are not vegan, vegetarian or plant-based -- they are real meat, made without the animal."

Advocates for this product explain that since there is no need to slaughter an animal, it is ethical and will prove helpful in the climate crisis. Animal farming makes up almost a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Upside Foods will now work with USDA to finalize their approval before selling it to consumers.

