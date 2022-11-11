Why did Rainn Wilson change his name? Actor's new name sparks hilarious responses online 

The Office star Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute, has changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. The actor took these drastic actions to raise awareness of climate change.

On Wednesday, Wilson took to his official Twitter account ahead of the United Nations climate change conference COP27 summit in Egypt, and told his 4.4 million followers:

“With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I’ve changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic”

RainnWilson @rainnwilson

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.Go to link in bio Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.Go to link in bio ⬆️ https://t.co/TgEG84fOmQ

Why did Rainn Wilson change his name?

The 56 year old actor announced that he hopes to raise awareness of global environmental issues and the consequences of the Arctic warming up. He said:

“We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”

Rainn Wilson is a board member of the Arctic Basecamp organization, a team of Arctic experts and scientists who are doing their best to cater to events around the world.

Speaking about the change, Gail Whiteman, the founder of Arctic Nasecamp and a professor of sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School, said he was "grateful" for Wilson's support and that it would help the organization "warn people about global climate impacts due to the melting Arctic.”

Netizens react to Rainn Wilson’s name change

Internet users were convinced that the actor had legally changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. However, sources claim that the Super actor made the change using the Arctic Risk Name Generator website. It remains unclear whether the actor will legally change his name.

Although the actor brought a large issue out into the open, netizens endlessly trolled the actor for the name he chose. Many found it “extreme” and compared him to his television character Dwight Schrute. Many claimed that the name change move was very Dwight-esque. A few tweets read:

Z ⚡ @SnapzEnt @DiscussingFilm This is a very Dwight Schrute thing to do but for a very un-Dwight Schrute cause @DiscussingFilm This is a very Dwight Schrute thing to do but for a very un-Dwight Schrute cause

Steve @DaddyDiarrhea @DiscussingFilm I'm going to change my name to "Wait 5 minutes before consuming" to warn of the dangers of eating hot pockets straight from the microwave. @DiscussingFilm I'm going to change my name to "Wait 5 minutes before consuming" to warn of the dangers of eating hot pockets straight from the microwave.

The United Nations conference is to take place after climate scientists expressed grave concerns. Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany found that five dangerous climate tipping points have seemingly reached our planet due to the ongoing global heating issue caused by humanity.

"My epitaph will be, 'The guy who played Dwight'": Rainn Wilson hopes people will remember him by an unexpected film

Arguably, television watchers have fallen in love with Rainn Wilson's role as Dwight Schrute in the acclaimed The Office series, where Wilson played a paper salesman between 2005 and 2012.

However, the actress recently expressed that he hopes people will remember his role in Super. The actor played the role of Crimson Bolt in the same. In an interview with Collider, he praised the James Gunn-directed film for its "humor, darkness, tragedy and insane imagination." Wilson also added:

"Listen, obviously most people know me from The Office, and they always will, and that'll be on my tombstone. My epitaph will be, 'The guy who played Dwight.' But I did dozens and dozens of roles before I played Dwight. I've played dozens of roles after Dwight."

Super was released in 2010. Rotten Tomatoes rated the movie two-and-a-half stars, while IMDb rated the same, 6.7/10.

Poll : 0 votes