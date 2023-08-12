Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more 

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is a fascinating documentary from Netflix that will be released on August 30, 2023. Based on the bestselling book The Blue Zone: 9 Lessons of Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest by Dan Buettner, the documentary is reportedly exploring the lifestyles of people who live the longest in this world.

A majority of people aim to live a long, healthy, and happy life, but what are the secrets to it, if there are any? Dan Buettner, in his book and also in the upcoming series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, has seemingly chronicled a detailed look into how the people living the longest on Earth are managing to do so.

The Netflix docu-series is premiering as a limited series, and it will feature only a few episodes in the season, as per reports. This is what Buettner had to say about the show as it nears its release date:

"The series is the culmination of 20 years of identifying and studying the world’s longest-lived people. I cannot imagine a better source of expertise for learning how to live a longer life, than from people who’ve actually achieved it. And the core secret they have to offer us is not at all what you think."

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is a one-of-a-kind docu-series focusing on healthy living, mindful living, being a part of the community, and self-reflection to lead a happy and long life. The show will premiere on Netflix at the end of August.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones - Exploring the secrets of living longer

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones has been created as a collaboration between Dan Buettner and National Geographic. The idea of "Blue Zones" was created by Buettner, working with National Geographic to research the globe in search of areas where people live far longer than usual.

Buettner started his collaboration with National Geographic in the early 2000s, and his attempts to reverse engineer a formula for longevity took him around the globe for years in pursuit of that. His pursuit led to travel, where people live much longer than average, and the concept of blue zones came to fruition.

According to Buettner's travels and research, the Blue Zones with the largest proportions of centenarians still alive are located in Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California.

A plant-based diet, regular exercise, and putting family first are among the aspects that these five places have in common that have been associated with long life and good health, according to Beuttner. More about that is explored in his upcoming Netflix docu-series.

More about Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Host of the upcoming Netflix docu-series Dan Buettner with a Blue Zone community member in Ikaria, Greece (image via Bluezones.com)

The upcoming Netflix documentary will reportedly feature Dan Buettner as the host of the show. The executive producer of Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, Angus Wall, claims that MakeMake Entertainment and Buettner worked together for five years to correctly and comprehensively present the significant stories of the people who inhabit these regions of the Earth.

Here is what Angus Wall had to say to Netflix about the documentary:

"MakeMake wants to put stories out into the world that help us figure out how to move forward, and it’s been very inspiring to experience the lives of so many individuals who know how to truly live. We can’t wait to share their wisdom with the rest of the world."

The four-part series will premiere on Netflix on August 30, 2023. Stay tuned!