Live at the Garden 2022: Lineup, tickets, dates and more

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden concert series, scheduled to begin on June 11, has announced its lineup. Live is a series of five concerts that takes place across summer and fall. The dates for the 2022 edition are June 11, July 15, August 20, September 3 and October 20.

Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden said:

“We are excited to announce this year’s lineup and finally get back to what feels like a normal concert season, post-Covid. We have a lot of star power and fan favorites on this lineup. Collectively, these artists have sold over 175 million albums. This is the kind of lineup where you know every word to every song.”

Live at the Garden 2022 tickets

The lawn tickets for each individual show will start from $60 plus fees. The season passes are priced at $255 for a regular lawn pass and $300 for a premium lawn pass. A season Pit Pass, which is a general admission lawn ticket with access to a standing-room only pit in front of the stage, is available at $375.

Live at the Garden is back in June with a lineup full of music icons. The tickets can be purchased from 10.00 am, May 2, 2022, through Ticketmaster.

Live at the Garden 2022 dates and lineup

June 11 - Steely Dan

July 15 - Darius Rucker

August 20 - Lady A

September 3 - Doobie Brothers

October 20 - Chicago

More about the concert

The outdoor concerts at Memphis' botanical garden are being held since 2001. (Image via Facebook / @latg)

The concerts have been held annually at the Radian Amphitheatre in the Memphis Botanic Garden since 2001. Live is one of the most successful outdoor entertainment series in the US.

Over the past 20 years, Live at the Garden has played host to great artists including Rob Thomas, Daryl Hall & John Oates, The Goo Goo Dolls, Diana Ross, Styx, ZZ Top, Robert Plant, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, and Train among others. Last year’s performers included Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, REO Speedwagon, Sheryl Crow and Earth, Wind, & Fire.

The festival’s website reads:

"Where else can you sip a cold beverage, relax and listen to some of the hottest touring artists in the world? Whether you bring in your own food and drinks, pre-order from one of our caterers, or purchase on-site, Live at the Garden has everything you need for a great Memphis night!"

The lawn accommodates seating of 2,500 at white linen-cloth tables, and 4,500 people partying on the lawn. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers. According to reports, food trucks and bars will be present on the site, and pre-order catering is available. Free shuttles from Laurelwood to the Garden will be available from 5:00 pm. to midnight for each show.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee