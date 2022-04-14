Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2022: Tickets, lineup, dates and more

The Red Butte Garden Summer Concert series has been announced for 2022. Starting May 2022 with Kaleo as the main performer, the concert series will go up to September 20, 2022, featuring Melissa Etheredge and Keb 'Mo’ as the performers.

The concert series will take place at the lush Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre at the University of Utah, and will feature over 30 bands and artists. Red Butte Garden is located at 300 Wakara Way in Salt Lake City and seats 3,000 individuals.The presale will go live on April 25 at 7:00 pm MST.

In a statement, the executive director of the garden, Derrek Hanson, said:

“We are more than ready to get back to filling the amphitheatre with guests and music—and based on the inquiries we’re getting, we think our guests are ready, too.”

Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2022 tickets

Concert at the amphitheatre/Image via Volume Utah.

Tickets for the Red Butte Garden Concert Series for summer 2022 will be available from April 25 to Garden members and from May 2 to the general public via the Red Butte Garden website.

The most expensive tickets from the concert series are the Black Crowes tickets that are priced at $99 for members and $104 for the public.The cheapest tickets are for Umphrey’s McGee on September 8, priced at $37 for members and $42 for the public. Garden members get a $5 discount on the concert tickets.

Fans can find more information on the official website of the concert.

Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2022 lineup

May 18 – Kaleo

May 20 – Trey Anastasio Band

June 14 – She & Him

June 15 – ZZ Top

June 20 – Barenaked Ladies

June 21 – Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

June 28 – Howard Jones

June 29 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

July 1 – Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett

July 6 – Mary Chain Carpenter with John Craigie

July 13 – Joss Stone and KT Tunstall

July 19 – Michael Franti & Spearhead

July 23 – Old Crow Medicine Show

July 27 – Caamp with Futurebirds

July 28 – Punch Brothers and Watchhouse

July 29 – O.A.R./Dispatch with G. Love

August 1 – The Revivalists

August 4 – The Psychedelic Furs

August 8 – The Head and the Heart with Dawes

August 13 – Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples

August 17 – The Black Crowes

August 18 – Maren Morris with The Lone Bellow

August 20 – Pink Martini

August 21 – My Morning Jacket

August 22 – Boy George and Culture Club

August 29 – Jose Gonzalez

August 30 – Gypsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes

September 8 – Umphrey’s McGee

September 18 – Buddy Guy, John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth

September 20 – Melissa Etheridge and Keb 'Mo'

More about the garden concert series

ABC quoted garden officials saying,

“Red Butte Garden is the one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West and together with the University of Utah, is a state arboretum. The Garden has welcomed guests since 1985 and has 21 acres of developed gardens and five miles of hiking trails winding through an extensive natural area.”

In 2020, the concert series was canceled because of the pandemic. 2021 also saw a few canceled shows. The Salt Lake Tribune quoted the garden’s executive director, Derrek Hanson, who said that the audience can look forward to a normal concert series this year. It will help with the economic recovery of musicians, venues and the people who work the shows.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee