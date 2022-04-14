Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2022: Tickets, lineup, dates and more

The Red Butte Garden Summer Concert series has been announced for 2022. Starting May 2022 with Kaleo as the main performer, the concert series will go up to September 20, 2022, featuring Melissa Etheredge and Keb 'Mo’ as the performers.
The concert series will take place at the lush Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre at the University of Utah, and will feature over 30 bands and artists. Red Butte Garden is located at 300 Wakara Way in Salt Lake City and seats 3,000 individuals.The presale will go live on April 25 at 7:00 pm MST.
In a statement, the executive director of the garden, Derrek Hanson, said:
“We are more than ready to get back to filling the amphitheatre with guests and music—and based on the inquiries we’re getting, we think our guests are ready, too.”
Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2022 tickets
Tickets for the Red Butte Garden Concert Series for summer 2022 will be available from April 25 to Garden members and from May 2 to the general public via the Red Butte Garden website.
The most expensive tickets from the concert series are the Black Crowes tickets that are priced at $99 for members and $104 for the public.The cheapest tickets are for Umphrey’s McGee on September 8, priced at $37 for members and $42 for the public. Garden members get a $5 discount on the concert tickets.
Fans can find more information on the official website of the concert.
Red Butte Garden Concert Series 2022 lineup
May 18 – Kaleo
May 20 – Trey Anastasio Band
June 14 – She & Him
June 15 – ZZ Top
June 20 – Barenaked Ladies
June 21 – Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
June 28 – Howard Jones
June 29 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
July 1 – Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett
July 6 – Mary Chain Carpenter with John Craigie
July 13 – Joss Stone and KT Tunstall
July 19 – Michael Franti & Spearhead
July 23 – Old Crow Medicine Show
July 27 – Caamp with Futurebirds
July 28 – Punch Brothers and Watchhouse
July 29 – O.A.R./Dispatch with G. Love
August 1 – The Revivalists
August 4 – The Psychedelic Furs
August 8 – The Head and the Heart with Dawes
August 13 – Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples
August 17 – The Black Crowes
August 18 – Maren Morris with The Lone Bellow
August 20 – Pink Martini
August 21 – My Morning Jacket
August 22 – Boy George and Culture Club
August 29 – Jose Gonzalez
August 30 – Gypsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes
September 8 – Umphrey’s McGee
September 18 – Buddy Guy, John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth
September 20 – Melissa Etheridge and Keb 'Mo'
More about the garden concert series
ABC quoted garden officials saying,
“Red Butte Garden is the one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West and together with the University of Utah, is a state arboretum. The Garden has welcomed guests since 1985 and has 21 acres of developed gardens and five miles of hiking trails winding through an extensive natural area.”
In 2020, the concert series was canceled because of the pandemic. 2021 also saw a few canceled shows. The Salt Lake Tribune quoted the garden’s executive director, Derrek Hanson, who said that the audience can look forward to a normal concert series this year. It will help with the economic recovery of musicians, venues and the people who work the shows.