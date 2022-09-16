Live Nation Club Pass: Price, how to get, benefits and all you need to know

Live Nation has launched a new Club Pass that will give its buyers access to over 50 concert venues in the US during the last three months of 2022. According to Live Nation, fans will have a "fast and seamless experience" using the Club Pass to gain access to all General Admission shows at their preferred clubs.

A limited number of Club Passes will go on sale on September 19 at 10 am through September 30, or until supplies last. Each pass is valid from October 1 through December 31, 2022.

The Club Passes will, however, have a few exceptions, including reserved seating events, festivals, and non-Live Nation-produced concerts. The list of excluded events is always subject to change. Nonetheless, attendees will be able to redeem their passes for tickets to concerts that are otherwise sold out.

Live Nation Club Pass: Price and how to get

The Club Pass will be available starting at $59. These passes will give fans access to shows at one venue of their choice. There will also be a Multi-Venue Pass available for $299 that will allow fans to enjoy shows at all participating Live Nation clubs.

With the Multi-Club Pass, fans can choose from over 1,000 shows playing at well-known venues like Irving Plaza in New York City, The Fillmore in San Francisco, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Check out the list of all the venues below.

The Club Pass will be available from September 19 to September 30 at clubpass.livenation.com while supplies last. Live Nation notes that each venue will have a limited number of club passes available. To purchase the Club Pass, fans can select the desired venue and pass type. All Club Pass members will be added to the club’s membership list. Fans can show their photo ID on the day of the show to receive a ticket at the club’s box office.

Live Nation Club Pass Venues

713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)

The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)

Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)

Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)

Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)

Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)

The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)

Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)

Emo’s (Austin, TX)

Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)

The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)

The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)

The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)

The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)

Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)

The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)

The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)

GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)

Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)

House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)

House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)

House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)

Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)

Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)

Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)

Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)

St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)

Summit (Denver, CO)

Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)

Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)

Upcoming shows for the fall feature some artists including Ali Gatie, Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, Better Than Ezra, Blue October, Dayglow, Giant Rooks, Giveon, I Prevail, Jacob Banks, Jessie Reyez, Jinjer, Måneskin, Marcus King, Mother Mother, Noah Cyrus, Pusha T, Russell Dickerson, Toadies, Trivium, and Yung Gravy, among others.

