Loki episode 6 release date and time, spoilers, and theories: Who could be behind TVA? Season finale expectations

The “Loki” series made a ton of crucial revelations about the multiverse. These could set up upcoming movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness,” that deal with multiversal travel.

The Disney+ series served as a glimpse of how different variants of the same character could differ in the multiverse and how they could interact with each other. This will likely foreshadow the future of MCU after the multiverse opens up.

The finale episode (6) is also expected to set up the arrival of “Kang, the Conqueror” in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” While it is not likely that Kang will show up as the series’s primary antagonist, it is plausible that the episode may contain a post-credit or a scene with the “master of time.”

Loki will be returning on Disney Plus with the series finale on Wednesday, July 12 (12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST).

Hold your horses before talking about potential predictions, let’s shed light on some unlikely fan theories.

Hunter B-15 is a Loki variant:

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 in Loki. (Image via: Disney+/Marvel Studios)

This theory was spawned when a new tweet by Marvel Studios Canada mistakenly included a picture of Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) along with Loki variants. The tweet has now been deleted.

Fans have speculated whether this could mean that Hunter B-15 could be a Loki variant too.

The Loki series' director Kate Herron debunked this theory on Twitter.

Also incase it isn’t clear I’m 100% joking — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 11, 2021

Kang is the primary antagonist.

Little rendition of #jonathanmajors as Kang for today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkqd8JoMVL — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 15, 2020

Though the Loki series contained several “easter-eggs” foreshadowing Kang’s arrival, it is unlikely that he will be the primary antagonist. Marvel is not new to include “easter eggs” for upcoming characters in the MCU who will be fully featured later in films or shows.

The most notable instances are Thanos’ cameo in “The Avengers (2012)” post-credit scene and “The Mandarin” in “Iron Man 3 (2013).”

Fake Mandarin (Iron Man 3) vs the real one (Shang-Chi). (Image via: Marvel Studios)

It is plausible to expect a glimpse of Kang in the finale, like Thanos in “Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).”

Here are some theories about what episode 6 of Loki might have in store for viewers.

Spoiler Warning! These theories may contain spoilers for the upcoming episode.

1) “ Agatha Loki All Along”:

Loki in "The Avengers (2012)" (Image via: Marvel Studios)

The most significant theory would be that the primary antagonist is a Loki variant too. This is very plausible as the last five episodes established essential hints which support this theory.

‘Superior’ Loki:

The series brought up the term “Superior Loki” to label Sylvie. However, Episode 5 showcased the powers of “Classic Loki,” whose capabilities were superior to both Loki and Sylvie. A “Loki” variant being the primary antagonist would make him the true "superior."

Matt Damon portraying Loki in a drama (in Thor: Ragnarok). (Image via: Marvel Studios)

A popular fan theory says that Matt Damon could be playing the character (He was last seen as an actor who portrayed 'Loki' in "Thor: Ragnarok").

Why did the TVA prune Loki variants:

Four of the fourteen Loki variants in Episode 4. (Image via: Disney +/ Marvel)

The theory of a Loki variant working for Kang could explain why the TVA mainly targeted the 16 or more Loki variants (as shown in the series). In Episode 2, Loki figured out that Sylvie was hiding in the apocalyptic events.

This showcases that the variants could hinder the ‘Superior’ Loki’s plan.

Sylvie had no “Nexus Events.”

Young Sylvie from Loki Episode 4 . (Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel)

If a Loki variant is the main villain of the series, then their access to the TVA could explain Sylvie’s timeline getting erased by them. In episode 4, when the TVA apprehended Sylvie and Loki, Ravonna did not specify Sylvie’s “Nexus Event.”

Sylvie being a threat to the superior Loki (potential antagonist of the series) could be the reason behind her arrest by the TVA at an early age (millennia ago).

King Loki:

Loki as King from the Mid-season Loki trailer. (Image via; Disney+/Marvel)

The mid-season trailer of Loki contained glimpses of “King Loki,” who could be the main antagonist or the ‘superior’ variant. However, the shot could be a part of a flashback scene.

Other theories and expectations about the finale, Episode 6.

2) Chronopolis:

Potential "Chronopolis (Kang's base)" in Episode 5. (Image via: Disney+ / Marvel)

The end of episode 5 showed a portal opening up to a location after Sylvie and Loki enchanted Alioth. This location could be “Chronopolis” from the comics, which was the base of Kang.

However, if “a Loki variant being the antagonist” theory is correct, this could be the variant’s lair, which Kang originally owned.

3) Kang’s time-ship:

Miss Minutes refering to the spacecraft in Episode 5, and Kang's "time ship" from comics. (Image via: Marvel)

In Episode 5, Miss Minutes mentions that the “void spacecraft” could be a way to go beyond the void. This could be a lie, but if true, this could reference Kang’s time-ship from the comics.

The episode also establishes that Ravonna wants to warn the TVA’s creator about Loki and Sylvie getting to him/her. She could use the ‘spacecraft’ to reach the person behind TVA.

4) Mobius could lead the TVA:

Agent Mobius in Episode 1. (Image via: Disney+/ Marvel Studios)

It is improbable that Ravonna would be in charge if Mobius, Sylvie, and Loki, could topple the TVA. This would suggest that the re-established TVA (if any) could potentially have Mobius M. Mobius lead it.

5) Season 2:

Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange. (Image via: Marvel Studios)

According to a report by Deadline, Loki is the only Disney Plus Marvel show that has a second season currently being developed. This could potentially mean that the season finale may be a bit chaotic for the timelines.

In that case, Loki may again need to work with Mobius in the second season.

The reveal of the main antagonist of the series, or the person behind the TVA, could also reveal some theories about "Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul