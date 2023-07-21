"Look at me, you see how hard I'm Kenning!"- When Ryan Gosling confessed he was not tired of working with Barbie co-star Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are starring in the ‘pinkest’ movie of the decade, Barbie. The film has already created a craze for the ‘Barbie-verse’ that’s stormed through the world, with adoration flooding for Ken and Barbie.

Fans are excited to see the Gosling-Robbie pair on screen, and so are the actors. Wondering if with all the Ken obsession going on in the world, is Ryan Gosling tired of it all yet. The answer is NO! The actor spoke to ET to share his enthusiasm.

He said,

"Are you kidding me? Look at me, you see how hard I'm Kenning!"

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are set to star again in the prequel of Ocean's Eleven (Image via IMDb)

The comment raised hopes of the couple working together again in the popular heist series’ prequel, Ocean’s Eleven, shooting for which began on June 30, in France. The news came in May 2022, when Margot Robbie was announced as the face of the upcoming heist film, and Ryan Gosling followed soon after.

According to AP News, the film will be directed at the hands of Jay Roach who is known for his previous work in Austin Powers and Meet the Parents.

Ryan Gosling says he’s better at being Ken than Barbie with his daughters

Ryan Gosling may be stepping into Ken’s shoes just fine but when it comes to being Barbie with his daughters, the actor is a little lost.

The 42-year-old actor, who plays a key role in Greta Gerwig's just released, eagerly anticipated movie, is married to Eva Mendes and the father of two children, Amanda and Esmeralda. Ryan Gosling candidly shared that his seven and eight-year-old daughters can’t wait to watch Barbie but he’s got some work to do on his doll skills.

In an interview with ET, Gosling said,

"I'm not sure that I'm good at it. I'm not sure how to be good at it, Like a Ken, I'm not sure exactly what my place is in the game."

Margot Robbie supportingly joined in and said that it was much “harder to be a Ken than it looks.”

Ryan Gosling plays Ken with co-star Margot Robbie as Barbie (Image via IMDb)

Nostalgia took over the actors as they remembered what they missed the most about their Barbie world. The 33-year-old actress shared that she missed “the big Barbie hair” that could change complimentary to the outfit.

Margot Robbie said,

"If she wears her beach outfit, her hair might be down to here, and then in the next scene, her hair's up to here because she's changed outfits and her hair magically changes too. That was so cool."

For Ryan Gosling, it was the neon headbands, that he confessed he missed so much that a couple of them found their way from Ken’s head to his home.

The cast of Barbie at the premiere of the film on July 9 in LA (Image via Shutterstock)

In the ET interview, Gosling dived deeper into his character and shared his confusion about Ken’s living situation once the Barbies go home. He noted that he was still “unsure what happens to the Kens when the Barbies go home."

He said,

“We think they huddle on the beach for warmth."

Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it is set to play in theaters on July 21, sharing the same release date as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Alden Ehrenreich.