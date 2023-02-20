Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 episode 11 release date and air time

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 returns for another episode this week, and in the upcoming week, the 90 Day couple is getting ready to welcome baby number three. However, the picture is not entirely rosy as the couple is worried that their newborn baby might have to spend some time in the NICU.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A surprise diagnosis from Dr. Santos worries Loren as she and Alexei try to throw Asher's first birthday party; as the due date grows closer, Loren starts to develop contractions too soon, causing panic that they might have another NICU baby."

Tune in on Monday, February 20, at 10 pm ET to see what happens next on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren & Alexei welcome baby number three in the upcoming episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

It’s a girl! The 90 days couple, Loren and Alexei, will be seen welcoming their newborn baby in the upcoming episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The upcoming segment, titled, Birth Special, will feature Ariel Roya’s birth. The episode was filmed in September as the baby arrived earlier than she was supposed to, which was a cause for alarm for the parents.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Loren is seen getting an ultrasound, but at that point she was unaware of the gender of her child. However, Alexei can be seen hoping that it’s a girl. In a confessional, she tells him that he always gets what he wants, and it looks like it’s true because they do end up welcoming a beautiful baby girl.

In the promo, Alexei films his wife as she goes into premature labor. They make their way to the hospital just to be safe, where the doctor informs the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple he has to get in touch with the NICU before the delivery just in case they need to perform a C-section.

In her confessional, the worried 90 Day star shared:

"I’m terrified because it’s still way too soon."

Loren is excited to meet his third child and is seen putting on a gown and mask to enter the delivery room to welcome Ariel into the world.

Recently, People shared an exclusive clip of the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple introducing their daughter to her older brothers for the first time since she was born as they get ready to bring her home. Loren waits outside the hospital with their sons while Alexei brings the baby out of the hospital for the first time. In a confessional, the former says:

"Our boys are about to meet their sister and we’ve waited so long for this. We can’t wait to just go home and be together. Real life begins now."

The clip shows Shai running to meet his baby sister while Asher waits for his father to help him get a good look. The eldest brother gives her a kiss on the forehead and hugs his mother as he admires his new sister.

Tune in on Monday, February 20, at 10:30 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2.

