What time will Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 episode 2 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more 

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 premiered on December 12 and is set to return to screens with another episode this week.

In the upcoming segment, the couple will celebrate their firstborn’s second birthday but the day will not go exactly as planned. The couple wants separate things for him now that he’s a little older, but will be seen having trouble getting on the same page.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Alex attempts to get Shai involved in sports; Loren fumbles at trying to get Shai into modelling; Loren and Alex throw a birthday bash for Shai, but things aren't all fun and games; Marlene decides to carry on about the potential Israel move."

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 episode 2 will air on December 19, at 10.30 pm ET on TLC.

Loren turns mom-ager in the upcoming episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

In the upcoming episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, titled Birthday Bashed, the reality couple are set to host their son’s second birthday. However, a week before his birthday, they are seen having a conversation about including different activities in his life.

Alexei wants his son to play football while Loren wants him to model once again. In a confessional, she said that they tried to introduce him to modeling before, however it didn’t work out so well. But now that he’s a little bit older, Loren wants to try again.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple has a conversation about it with Shai, and Alex dismisses her by saying that the toddler doesn’t want to pose, but when she asks her son, he says yes. The two start talking about the upcoming plan and thinking of outfits when Alex says that he’s “not in the picture.”

Loren tries to convince her partner that he’ll possibly be into it when he sees how much fun the process will be, but Alexei does not seem convinced.

In her confessional, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star states:

"The idea came from the fact that I did a lot of modeling when I was younger and I’m biased but I think we’ve got some cute kids. So why not try momager."

In his confessional, Alexei says that he grew up differently than his wife, where nobody thought of modeling. He further adds that when they moved to the USA, his partner wanted him to model, stating:

"I tried it one time and it did not work out for me and I hated it."

Meanwhile, the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days couple’s decision to move to Israel still isn’t sitting well with Loren’s mother, Marlene. The couple previously had a huge fight with their parents about the topic and to say that it was explosive would be an understatement.

While the entire family, including Loren’s parents, are going on a trip to Israel, the reality couple wants to potentially stay back for five to six years. Along with other reasons, Marlene doesn’t want the couple to move because she won’t be able to spend time with her grandchildren during that time. She also doesn’t believe that her daughter is “capable” of living in Israel.

Tune in on Monday, December 19, at 10.30 pm ET on TLC to catch the new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2.

